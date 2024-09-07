Researchers have developed a groundbreaking injectable cardiac stimulator designed to self-assemble and correct heart arrhythmia in emergency situations, using an external power source for activation. This innovative solution involves injecting nanoparticles around the heart to stabilize irregular heart rhythms, offering a potentially life-saving treatment in critical moments.

Heart arrhythmia, a condition that causes irregular heartbeats, can pose a significant health risk if left untreated. Now, researchers from Lund University in Sweden have tested a new injectable cardiac stimulator on animals, showing promising results. The stimulator, which uses a nanoparticle solution, integrates with heart tissue to regulate its rhythm and facilitate electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. The system has demonstrated conductive functionality for five consecutive days, with no observed toxicity at the organism, organ, or cellular levels, according to the study published in Nature.

Roger Olsson, Professor of Chemical Biology and Therapeutics at Lund University and Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Gothenburg, explained, “We have developed an injectable heart stimulator for emergency situations, which consists of a syringe loaded with a solution of nanoparticles.”

Nanoparticles, which are incredibly small particles, are delivered via an injection needle thinner than a human hair. Once injected, the solution comes into contact with heart tissue, forming a polymer structure around the heart that conducts electricity. This self-assembled electrode integrates seamlessly with the body’s cells, enabling ECG measurements, heartbeat regulation, and arrhythmia correction.

According to Umut Aydemir, the study’s lead author and a doctoral student, the stimulator can operate with low power inputs. A mobile phone connected to the injection site can temporarily stimulate the heart’s rhythm for up to five days, offering a flexible, non-invasive solution for patients in critical situations. This stimulator can even draw power from handheld devices like smartphones, using a simple cable connection.

Arrhythmia is typically treated with medication or interventions like defibrillators or surgically implanted pacemakers. However, these treatments may be difficult to implement in certain environments, such as war zones, remote locations, or emergency situations where access to medical devices is limited.

The new injectable stimulator offers a minimally invasive alternative that can be quickly deployed in the field. Tested on small animals, including zebrafish and chicken embryos, the technology has shown great potential. The next phase of research will involve testing on larger animals, such as pigs, as scientists aim to translate this innovation to human treatment.

One of the key advantages of the injectable cardiac stimulator is its ability to degrade naturally and exit the body after treatment, eliminating the need for surgical removal. “The method is minimally invasive. Moreover, the heart stimulator spontaneously degrades and is excreted from the body after treatment,” said Martin Hjort, Associate Researcher in Chemical Biology and Therapeutics at Lund University.

This development could revolutionize how heart arrhythmia is treated in emergencies, offering a portable, non-invasive option that provides critical care where conventional methods may not be feasible.

By Impact Lab