After the 2014 failure of Google Glass, smart glasses seemed doomed to obscurity. However, a resurgence may be on the horizon, as companies like Meta and Google invest heavily in a new generation of smart glasses that blend fashion, functionality, and generative AI, according to Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management.

Writing on the firm’s website, Munster explained the renewed optimism in smart glasses, stating that consumers are drawn to easy-to-use technology, and the advancements in generative AI are transforming these devices into a more attractive option. “Gen AI is paving the way toward complex wearable ambient computing,” he noted. This next iteration of smart glasses aims to look and feel like “normal glasses,” while incorporating generative AI, voice activation, cameras, and sensors for a seamless user experience.

“These smart glasses will be able to understand the physical world around you,” Munster continued, “and provide real-time information like, ‘what kind of plant am I looking at?’ or ‘where did I leave my keys?’” He predicted that smart glasses could sell hundreds of millions of units annually over the next decade, potentially prompting Apple to shift its focus toward wearables in line with Meta and Google’s advancements.

The integration of AI is turning smart glasses from a novelty into a practical, everyday tool. “AI has been a game-changer in making smart glasses more functional and user-friendly,” said Timothy Bates, a clinical professor of cybersecurity at the University of Michigan-Flint College of Innovation and Technology. Bates explained that AI’s ability to personalize and enhance user interactions is key to their growing appeal.

“Through voice-activated controls and context-aware information delivery, AI transforms smart glasses from a mere gadget into an essential tool,” he told TechNewsWorld. This shift is making smart glasses more appealing to both consumers and enterprise markets.

Mark N. Vena, president of SmartTech Research, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “AI’s potential to offer personalized, context-aware experiences significantly boosts the attractiveness of smart glasses for mainstream users.”

As generative AI continues to evolve, the line between fashion and technology is blurring. Companies like Meta and Google are betting on AI-driven smart glasses becoming a mainstream product, providing users with practical, personalized tools that enhance daily life. With these advancements, smart glasses are no longer just a futuristic gadget—they are transforming into a wearable device that could soon become indispensable.

