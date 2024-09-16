Water contamination caused by chemicals used in modern technology is an escalating global issue. A recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that 98% of people tested had detectable levels of PFAS—long-lasting “forever chemicals”—in their bloodstream. However, a new natural filtration material developed by MIT researchers may offer a solution. Made from silk and cellulose, this innovative filter can remove a range of persistent contaminants, including PFAS and heavy metals, while also boasting antimicrobial properties that prevent filter fouling.

The findings, published in ACS Nano, were led by MIT postdoc Yilin Zhang, civil and environmental engineering professor Benedetto Marelli, and their team. The material’s creation originated from Marelli’s lab, which initially sought to combat counterfeit seeds through silk nanofibrils. Zhang suggested the material’s potential for water filtration, leading to the addition of cellulose to the silk structure, enhancing its performance. This hybrid material has shown promise in lab tests, significantly outperforming traditional filters like activated carbon.

PFAS chemicals, found in products like cosmetics, food packaging, and firefighting foams, contaminate over 57,000 sites in the U.S. alone, with remediation costs projected at $1.5 billion annually. The new silk-based filter could drastically reduce these costs while offering a sustainable, nature-based solution.

The material’s antimicrobial properties offer a major advantage by reducing fouling, a common issue with current filters. The next steps involve improving durability and scalability, ensuring the material can meet global water filtration needs. Initially, it may be used in point-of-use filters, such as those attached to kitchen faucets, but future applications could include municipal water systems.

Hannes Schniepp, professor of applied science at the College of William and Mary, praises the innovation for breaking the cycle of synthetic solutions. “If this can be mass-produced in an economically viable way, it could have a major impact,” he notes.

Supported by the U.S. Office of Naval Research and the National Science Foundation, the MIT team is working to bring this groundbreaking technology to market, potentially revolutionizing water filtration with natural materials.

By Impact Lab