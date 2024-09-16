Researchers have developed a groundbreaking electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) sensor that fits on a microchip, enabling the detection of free radicals in food products even at extremely low concentrations. This innovative “EPR on a chip” (ERPoC) sensor, created by teams from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) and the University of Stuttgart, is portable, affordable, and small enough to be tailored to specific industry needs. Initially, it will be used to monitor the quality of olive oil and beer.

“We are designing small, portable, and cost-effective EPR devices by integrating a microchip with permanent magnets, customized for various applications,” says Michele Segantini, a physicist from HZB who is nearing the completion of his PhD under Prof. Klaus Lips. Free radicals, highly reactive molecules that indicate spoilage, are difficult to detect. Traditional methods for detecting these molecules in food products require expensive EPR machines that are large and power-hungry, limiting their use.

Unlike conventional EPR machines that rely on electromagnets and are not suitable for battery-powered operation, the new ERPoC devices are highly efficient and versatile. Researchers are currently working on launching a spin-off company, supported by the EXIST research transfer program from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection.

The development of ERPoC can be traced back to a 2019 idea by Klaus Lips of HZB and Jens Anders of the University of Stuttgart, which won the HZB Technology Transfer Award. Further development was funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). “A lot has progressed since then, and now we are ready to plan the spin-off company,” says Segantini. While the Stuttgart team focused on hardware optimization, Segantini explored potential market applications.

Segantini sees immense potential for ERPoC, particularly in food production. After consulting various companies, he identified olive oil producers and breweries as the first pilot customers. Traditionally, these industries have relied on elaborate chemical methods that generate significant toxic waste.

“ERPoC is not only more sensitive, but also much faster,” Segantini explains. “It allows for repeated sampling throughout production, offering valuable insights to optimize processes, extend shelf life, and improve oxidative resistance.”

While ERPoC’s initial focus is on food quality control, its potential extends into many other fields. The researchers aim to adapt the technology for use in medical diagnostics, drug development, semiconductor manufacturing, and battery monitoring.

With its compact size, affordability, and versatility, the ERPoC sensor is poised to revolutionize industries by providing precise, real-time monitoring of free radicals and other key indicators, promising safer, more efficient production processes.

By Impact Lab