For billions of years, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) has served as nature’s ultimate data storage system, encoding the instructions for life itself. Now, engineers are harnessing the power of DNA for a new purpose—creating synthetic systems that function as biological computers. Until recently, these systems have struggled to store and process data simultaneously. However, groundbreaking research has shown that it’s possible to design a DNA-based system capable of performing a full range of computing tasks while storing information.

Researchers from North Carolina State University (NC State) and Johns Hopkins University have developed a novel nucleic acid scaffold that serves as both a data storage medium and a biological computing system. This breakthrough enables DNA to handle key computing functions, including storing, reading, erasing, moving, and rewriting data—all in programmable, repeatable ways, much like a traditional electronic computer.

“It’s been thought that while DNA data storage may be useful for long-term data storage, it would be difficult or impossible to develop a DNA technology that encompassed the full range of operations found in traditional electronic devices,” explains NC State molecular biologist Albert Keung. “We’ve demonstrated that these DNA-based technologies are viable, because we’ve made one.”

In living organisms, DNA serves as a molecular template for biological functions. However, in theory, DNA can represent any sequence of information, making it an ideal candidate for data storage. Scientists have been exploring ways to encode vast amounts of data into strands of DNA for years. The challenge has been developing a system that not only stores data but also allows for continuous, real-time editing of the stored information.

To solve this problem, the researchers utilized tree-like structures called dendricolloids to store DNA molecules. This method allows for more efficient storage and easier editing of the code. The DNA can be copied into RNA (ribonucleic acid) for processing or specific regions can be rewritten without harming the original ‘files’ or storage medium. The dendricolloid scaffold also preserves the DNA more effectively than previous methods.

The durability of this system is another key advantage. Accelerated aging tests suggest that DNA stored on dendricolloids at around 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit) could have a half-life of thousands of years. At even lower temperatures, it could last for millions of years. According to Keung, this means that data equivalent to the contents of a thousand laptops could be stored in a space no larger than a pencil eraser, making it an incredibly efficient method for long-term data storage.

“This system essentially allows us to conduct the full range of DNA data storage and computing functions,” says NC State chemical engineer Kevin Lin.

While this technology is still in its early stages, the potential is staggering. The researchers have already demonstrated that the DNA computer can solve simple problems like chess and sudoku puzzles. Though it’s not as powerful or fast as modern supercomputers, the real advantage lies in its ability to store vast amounts of information in an incredibly compact space—on a medium that could outlast entire civilizations.

“We wanted to develop something that would inspire the field of molecular computing,” says Keung. “And we hope what we’ve done here is a step in that direction.”

With continued research, DNA-based computers could one day revolutionize data storage and computing, offering a durable, efficient, and sustainable alternative to current technologies. This breakthrough opens the door to future advances that could shape how information is stored and processed for generations to come.

