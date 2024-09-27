Scientists at Cranfield University have developed an innovative, low-cost method for detecting disease biomarkers in wastewater using origami-paper sensors. These sensors, which can be analyzed with a simple mobile phone camera, promise to transform public health strategies, particularly in response to pandemics.

“This method is evidence-based, simple, and cheap, without needing to take samples from individuals,” said Zhugen Yang, Professor of Biosensing and Environmental Health at Cranfield University and lead author of the study. “Testing one sample will cover many people’s information in the population, making it easier to understand infectious disease trends and improve prevention methods.”

The origami-paper sensors build on Yang’s 2020 research, which developed a paper-based platform to detect viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and Influenza B in wastewater using only a UV torch or mobile phone camera. Traditionally, PCR testing has been the most reliable method for analyzing wastewater, but it requires centralized labs and trained technicians. The new approach offers a faster, user-friendly, and portable alternative.

The process is simple: wastewater samples are applied to wax-printed paper folded in an origami style. The paper is embedded with chemicals that react to specific disease markers, producing a fluorescent signal. This signal is then detected and recorded using a mobile phone camera, enabling rapid data collection and analysis.

“This innovation allows for evidence-based decisions using wastewater-based epidemiology,” Yang explained. “It can accelerate decision-making, such as whether to close or open a school during a pandemic. This is crucial for saving lives and preventing economic losses.”

Yang’s method was developed as part of the national COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program. During the pandemic’s peak in 2021, the technology was field-tested at four quarantine hotels near Heathrow Airport. In the basement of one hotel, researchers used the device to analyze wastewater samples with minimal equipment. The entire process, from sample collection to results, took less than 90 minutes, significantly faster than the four hours required for a PCR test. The results were found to be just as accurate as PCR tests but at a fraction of the cost, making it an efficient early warning system for disease outbreaks.

When asked if the test could be adapted to track other diseases beyond COVID-19 and the flu, Yang confirmed, “Yes, absolutely. We have also tested other pathogens, such as malaria, tuberculosis, brucella, E. coli, and salmonella. It’s a platform technology that can be used for all nucleic-acid-based pathogen detection.”

As wastewater surveillance programs continue to expand globally, including in the UK, Netherlands, and USA, Yang’s origami-paper sensors offer a scalable solution that could save both time and money. “The current analytical method is PCR, but our origami paper sensors could be scaled up to streamline wastewater surveillance,” Yang explained. The technology also eliminates many logistical challenges, such as cold-chain transportation of samples, and doesn’t require centralized labs or highly trained personnel.

With a patent in place and plans for a spin-out company, Yang’s team is working to scale up this groundbreaking technology, which holds promise for both the water and health sectors. “This will help people across both sectors and eliminate many of the logistical challenges of current methods,” Yang concluded.

By Impact Lab