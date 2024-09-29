Cameras are rapidly advancing for various robotics applications, and e-con Systems is at the forefront of this technological evolution. At the upcoming VISION 2024 event in Stuttgart, Germany, the company will showcase its latest camera systems, designed to optimize performance across industries such as agriculture, medical, retail, industrial, and smart cities.

Since 2003, e-con Systems has been designing, developing, and manufacturing OEM cameras tailored to specific industry needs. Its diverse portfolio includes time-of-flight (ToF) cameras, MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, GigE cameras, and low-light cameras. These advanced systems are embedded in over 350 customer products worldwide.

e-con Systems plans to offer several interactive demonstrations at VISION 2024, spotlighting the versatility of its camera technology for precision farming and sports tracking:

5MP Global Shutter Camera for Precision Farming : This demo will highlight the camera’s high-quality imaging for weed detection, ensuring accurate identification and management of weeds. The technology is designed to improve crop growth and boost agricultural efficiency, showcasing the future of smart farming.

: This demo will highlight the camera’s high-quality imaging for weed detection, ensuring accurate identification and management of weeds. The technology is designed to improve crop growth and boost agricultural efficiency, showcasing the future of smart farming. 3MP Global Shutter Camera for Sports Posture Analysis: Attendees can experience basketball tracking technology that leverages imaging to analyze posture and movement with high precision. This camera promises advancements in motion tracking and performance evaluation in sports. Visitors to Booth 10H60 can even test their basketball skills using the camera’s capabilities.

The event will focus on machine vision innovations, including hyperspectral imaging, deep learning, and embedded vision technologies. Attendees can schedule one-on-one discussions with e-con Systems experts to explore how these camera systems can be customized for specific applications. Additionally, registered attendees will receive a 20% discount on sample purchases, with promo codes available at the company’s booth.

The global robotic vision market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, according to Markets & Markets. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for automation and inspection systems, as well as the development of multi-tasking robots that require minimal reprogramming.

In May 2023, e-con Systems secured $13 million in funding to further develop its embedded vision systems. The company has since introduced innovative products, including the See3CAM CU31, a 3MP HDR low-light USB camera, and the STURDeCAM34, a 3MP HDR GMSL2 camera compatible with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.

With over 2 million cameras shipped to countries such as the U.S. and South Korea, e-con Systems continues to expand its global presence, with offices in Riverside, Calif., St. Louis, Mo., the U.K., Japan, Singapore, India, Germany, and South Korea.

By continually pushing the boundaries of embedded vision technology, e-con Systems is helping to drive the future of robotics, automation, and machine vision.

