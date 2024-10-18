Scientists have developed a groundbreaking method to split seawater into hydrogen fuel using electrodes, eliminating the production of harmful and corrosive chlorine gas that typically results from such processes. This innovative approach, spearheaded by California-based startup Equatic, in collaboration with ARPA-E, promises to generate clean hydrogen fuel without requiring pure water—making it a major step forward in sustainable energy.

Traditionally, hydrogen fuel is produced via electrolysis, a process in which water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer. However, using seawater has been problematic due to the corrosive minerals and salts it contains. When seawater is subjected to electrolysis, these salts are separated, leading to the production of toxic chlorine gas, which corrodes the machine’s internal components and gums up its operations.

Equatic’s co-founder, Xin Chen, and his team tackled this issue by designing a special anode capable of selectively splitting water molecules from oxygen, without affecting the dissolved salts. The system incorporates a chlorine-blocking layer that prevents salt from interacting with the electrodes, allowing the electrolyzer to safely convert seawater into hydrogen fuel without causing damage or producing corrosive byproducts.

One of the most impressive aspects of this new technology is its durability. Researchers estimate that the anode can function for at least three years before it requires maintenance, such as recoating. This extended lifespan enhances the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the system, which Equatic plans to leverage by selling the hydrogen fuel produced to offset operational costs.

This development is part of a broader trend in utilizing the ocean’s vast resources. As the largest and most abundant source of water on Earth, researchers are also exploring ways to convert seawater into drinkable water, further emphasizing the importance of harnessing this resource for future sustainability.

In the pursuit of clean energy solutions, Equatic’s innovation represents a significant leap forward—offering a promising way to generate hydrogen fuel from seawater without the environmental downsides of previous methods.

By Impact Lab