How long has a traditional car battery lasted for you—three years? Maybe five? According to a recent report by transportation data analytics company Geotab, electric vehicle (EV) batteries are breaking that mold, potentially lasting over 20 years with minimal degradation. As reported by EV Magazine, these advanced batteries retain power efficiency far longer than previously expected.

Geotab’s study, which analyzed data from nearly 5,000 electric vehicles, revealed that EV batteries degrade at a rate of only 1.8% per year, even in vehicles with high usage. This marks an improvement from the company’s 2019 study, which showed a 2.3% annual degradation rate. With this reduced wear and tear, modern EV batteries not only last for two decades or more, but they’re also increasingly designed with abundant, cost-effective, and eco-friendly materials.

As with any battery, EV batteries will eventually degrade and need replacement. However, this extended lifespan means that EV batteries may now outlast the cars themselves, allowing them to be recycled and reducing costly maintenance for consumers. This longevity, combined with the environmental benefits of transitioning away from fossil fuels, underscores why electric vehicles are an increasingly attractive option.

It’s not just individual drivers who stand to benefit. Geotab’s report also examined how entire nations, such as the United Kingdom, could reap significant financial savings by transitioning public and private vehicle fleets to electric models. The report estimated that the U.K. could save an average of £13,000 (over $17,000) per vehicle over seven years by shifting from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

“People should feel confident that many current EVs are suitable and cost-effective to replace a range of light, medium, and heavy-duty ICE vehicles,” said David Savage, Geotab’s Vice President for the U.K. and Ireland, in his statement to EV Magazine.

In summary, with EV battery technology rapidly advancing, these vehicles are not only set to last longer and save on maintenance but also contribute to a cleaner, more cost-efficient future for both individuals and entire nations.

