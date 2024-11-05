Researchers at Rice University have unveiled groundbreaking insights into magnetism and electronic interactions within advanced materials, potentially revolutionizing fields like quantum computing and high-temperature superconductors. Their study of iron-tin (FeSn) thin films has shifted the understanding of kagome magnets, which are structured in a pattern inspired by traditional Japanese basket weaving. The team discovered that FeSn’s magnetic properties are driven by localized electrons, rather than the previously believed mobile electrons—a revelation that could alter how scientists approach materials in quantum technology.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain in observing magnetic splitting at higher temperatures in kagome magnets. However, in a key development, the team was able to create high-quality FeSn thin films and analyze their electronic structure using a combination of molecular beam epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Their findings showed that the kagome flat bands remained split even at elevated temperatures, a sign that localized electrons drive the material’s magnetic properties. This discovery underscores the complex role electron correlation plays in shaping magnetic behaviors in kagome structures.

“Our study highlights the complex interplay between magnetism and electron correlations in kagome magnets and suggests that these effects are non-negligible in shaping their overall behavior,” said Zhen Ren, a Rice Academy Junior Fellow involved in the research.

This research has broader implications, extending our understanding of FeSn and comparable materials. Insights into how flat bands and electron correlations influence magnetic behaviors in kagome magnets could accelerate advancements in quantum technologies. For instance, in topological quantum computation, the interaction of magnetism with flat bands can create quantum states that function as quantum logic gates. Additionally, understanding these properties could lead to improvements in high-temperature superconductors, a critical component for many emerging technologies.

By Impact Lab