Scientists at the University of Southampton have developed a groundbreaking drone technology that mimics a nervous system, enabling drones to stay operational longer while reducing maintenance needs. This innovative system uses advanced optical fibers that continuously monitor the drone’s structural integrity, effectively reducing the frequency of required inspections and boosting operational efficiency.

One of the key benefits of this optical fiber system is its ability to monitor stresses and strains on the drone in real time, similar to how a nervous system functions in the human body. Dr. Holmes from the university’s Optoelectronics Research Centre explained, “This is a kind of nervous system for drones. It sends back real-time information using light – rather than electricity – avoiding the interference issues common with electronic systems.”

The fiber-based “nervous system” uses an optical speckle technique that creates unique images based on stress signals. AI algorithms then analyze these images to assess the drone’s health. “This system allows us to track the drone’s condition while in flight, minimizing the need for manual inspections and helping crews detect potential issues before they become serious,” Dr. Holmes added.

The team recently tested this system on a drone developed by University of Southampton students, initially designed to deliver life-saving equipment like defibrillators. The drone’s test results showed that the fiber-optic system could extend its flight time without requiring frequent stops for maintenance, making it an ideal solution for commercial drone applications.

Toby King-Cline, a recent aerospace engineering graduate and project leader, emphasized the potential of this technology: “The fiber system has provided live data that shows we can keep drones flying longer without the need for extensive ground support.”

With the drone industry expected to contribute up to £45 billion across various sectors by 2030, this technology could significantly impact industries reliant on drones for transport, logistics, and emergency response. Dr. Holmes and his team are targeting commercialization by 2025, aiming to make drones more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective.

