Amazon has officially launched its drone delivery operations at its Tolleson, AZ, fulfillment center, marking a significant milestone in its Prime Air service. Customers in the West Valley Phoenix Metro Area can now receive packages within hours via drones, with access to more than 50,000 everyday essentials, including household items, beauty products, and office/tech supplies. Amazon claims this is its largest selection yet for fast drone deliveries, offering a wide range of items for quick, aerial transport.

This announcement follows Amazon’s decision to shut down its Lockeford, California testing zone, signaling a shift toward integrating drone technology into its operational network. The new Tolleson location will be the first to deploy drones directly from the fulfillment center itself, streamlining the delivery process and bringing Amazon one step closer to scaling its drone service.

Amazon’s latest fleet of MK30 drones will be used for deliveries in the Tolleson area. These next-gen drones can carry up to 5 pounds of cargo and are designed to fly twice as far as previous models, with 50 percent less noise. The improvements come after a series of testing challenges, where earlier drone prototypes faced issues such as crashes during testing.

The drones will be launched from Amazon’s hybrid facility in Tolleson, AZ, and, thanks to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval, they will operate under the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) rule. This means the drones can fly out of the operator’s sight, a key step in enabling scalable, autonomous delivery networks. Amazon claims it is the first company to operate a new facility with BVLOS approval under the FAA’s requirements.

Though Amazon’s drone delivery program has faced multiple delays, the company is seeing progress. Since launching drone deliveries in 2022, Amazon reports that it has successfully delivered thousands of items in under an hour to customers. In addition to Tolleson, Amazon currently operates drone services in College Station, Texas, and has ambitious plans to expand the program further in 2025, with new locations in the works.

The launch of drone delivery in Tolleson is a significant step forward for Amazon’s ambitions to transform logistics and delivery, with drones offering the promise of faster, more efficient shipping solutions. As the company continues to refine its drone technology and scale its network, it aims to bring Prime Air deliveries to even more customers across the U.S. and beyond.

