Over the past month, Dr. Horgan and his colleagues at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) have conducted over 20 minimally invasive surgeries using Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. Released to the public in February, the device has largely struggled to make an impact in the commercial market. However, in certain fields like architecture and medicine, professionals are exploring its potential to revolutionize their practices.

Dr. Horgan, who leads the Center for the Future of Surgery at UCSD, believes that incorporating the Vision Pro into surgical procedures could significantly enhance effectiveness while reducing the risk of injury. He sees the technology as a potential game-changer for hospitals, particularly those in underserved areas that lack access to expensive specialty equipment. “This is a revolution that will touch more lives, thanks to broader accessibility,” he says, referencing his own groundbreaking surgical advancements from the early 2000s.

Laparoscopic surgery, which involves inserting a small camera through a tiny incision to guide surgical procedures, requires surgeons to look up at a monitor to track the camera’s feed while performing the operation. This can be a difficult balancing act, requiring precision hand-eye coordination while processing critical information such as vital signs and CT scans. Dr. Horgan explains, “I’m usually turning around to check a CT scan, or looking at the monitor to check the patient’s heart rate. It’s a lot to manage in a high-pressure environment.”

In a 2022 survey, many surgeons reported experiencing physical discomfort from this constant shifting of focus, with nearly 20% considering early retirement due to the strain. A high-quality mixed-reality headset like the Apple Vision Pro could solve this issue by allowing surgeons to view virtual screens displaying critical information—such as camera feeds and patient vitals—without having to look away from the surgical site.

Dr. Horgan had previously tested other headsets, like Google Glass and Microsoft’s HoloLens, but found them lacking in resolution and functionality. However, after testing the Apple Vision Pro before its release, he was immediately impressed by its performance. With institutional approval from UCSD’s review board, Horgan led the first surgery using the headset in September, successfully performing a paraesophageal hernia repair. “We were all blown away—it exceeded our expectations,” he says.

Since then, UCSD’s minimally invasive surgery department has used the Vision Pro for more than 20 procedures, including surgeries for acid reflux and obesity. During these operations, surgeons, nurses, and assistants all wear the headsets to enhance their ability to collaborate and stay informed in real-time. Horgan notes that no patients have opted out of the experiment so far.

While the Vision Pro’s $3,499 price tag may seem steep to individual consumers, it is relatively inexpensive compared to traditional medical equipment. “Monitors in operating rooms can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000,” explains Christopher Longhurst, chief clinical and innovation officer at UC San Diego Health. “In comparison, $3,500 for a headset is a small price to pay in a healthcare setting.” This cost-effectiveness could make the device particularly appealing to smaller, community-based hospitals that lack the funds to invest in high-end surgical equipment.

Longhurst is also exploring the Vision Pro’s potential in creating 3D radiology imaging, and he anticipates that within the next few years, the technology could become a standard tool in operating rooms worldwide. “We believe that this will become standard of care,” he says. “We’re excited to see how it evolves.”

The Apple Vision Pro is not the only mixed-reality headset making its way into operating rooms. Augmedics, a startup, has developed an augmented-reality navigation system specifically for spinal surgeons, which superimposes 3D images of a patient’s CT scan over their body, giving surgeons the ability to “see through” tissue like X-ray vision. Vuzix, another company, offers lighter headsets that allow remote collaboration, enabling surgeons to share their point of view with colleagues anywhere in the world.

Dr. Ahmed Ghazi, director of minimally invasive and robotic surgery at Johns Hopkins, has used Vuzix headsets for remote teaching, allowing surgical trainees to observe procedures from the perspective of an experienced surgeon. Ghazi also recently used Microsoft’s HoloLens to guide a patient through a “surgical rehearsal,” where both the patient and surgeon donned headsets to explore a 3D virtual recreation of the patient’s CT scan and discuss the operation in detail. “We were able to walk her through the process and give her a better understanding of what would happen,” Ghazi explains.

As augmented and virtual reality technology becomes more common in medical settings, experts stress the importance of ensuring patient privacy and security. Dr. Ghazi cautions that any device connected to a network or Wi-Fi is vulnerable to hacking, and strict protocols must be in place to protect sensitive data. “We need to be diligent about how we use this technology,” he says.

In the years to come, as more hospitals explore the use of mixed-reality headsets like the Vision Pro, the potential benefits for both surgeons and patients are clear. With its ability to enhance surgical precision, reduce physical strain on doctors, and provide more affordable options for hospitals, this technology could very well shape the future of surgery.

