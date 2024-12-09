Idemitsu Kosan, a leading Japanese company, has launched what it claims to be the world’s first racing engine oil made from plant-based raw materials for more than 80% of its base oil. This revolutionary product combines top-tier racing performance with API SP certification, a significant milestone in the automotive industry. According to a recent market survey conducted by Trending Future Research Institute Inc., this oil is the first of its kind for four-wheeled vehicles to combine American Petroleum Institute (API) certification, plant-based oil, and exceptional racing performance.

The survey, conducted between December 2023 and February 2024, highlighted the breakthrough in engine oil technology, confirming that Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing oil is the only product on the market to offer both environmental benefits and high-level performance in racing conditions.

Before launching commercially, Idemitsu Kosan performed extensive tests on the Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing engine oil, yielding impressive results. The product uses palm oil sourced from raw materials that meet high sustainability standards, along with rapeseed and sunflower oils for the ester component. One of the key selling points of this oil is its carbon footprint: the company claims that the carbon footprint of Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing is 82% lower than that of conventional mineral oil, based on estimates from the Japan LP Gas Association on CO2 emissions per unit of plant-derived base oil throughout the product lifecycle.

Tests conducted by Idemitsu Kosan demonstrate the oil’s superior performance in racing conditions. Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing engine oil showed 194% improved toughness compared to other flagship engine oils. Additionally, it offered a 50% lower coefficient of friction, leading to less power loss and better fuel efficiency than its competitors. The oil also provided 169% better protection and 124% improved piston cleanliness, crucial metrics for ensuring engine longevity and optimal performance in high-stress racing environments.

The oil’s performance was put to the test when Mazda Spirit Racing’s Roadster CNF concept used it in the Super Taikyu Series, a pro-am racing series for commercially available vehicles. According to the company, the oil proved its reliability during the grueling five-hour race session, further validating its racing capabilities.

The Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing oil features advanced nano-tailored technology that meets the needs of high-precision Japanese automotive systems and components. The company claims this innovation enhances engine performance and reduces environmental impact, aligning with its brand message: “The Heart of Technology.”

One of the key differentiators of the new oil is Idemitsu’s proprietary Molybdenum Ester Technology. This advanced blending technology combines molybdenum (to reduce power loss from friction) with high-viscosity plant-based esters, which thicken the oil film and improve engine protection. This proprietary blend allows the oil to perform at a racing level while being more environmentally friendly than traditional options.

The launch of Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing oil introduces a new category of premium performance engine oils. This new line surpasses the performance of Idemitsu’s earlier flagship variant, IFG 7, offering enhanced protection, higher efficiency, and better sustainability, making it a standout in the engine oil market.

Initially, Idemitsu Kosan will begin selling the Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing engine oil through its online shop, making it available to customers in key international markets including Thailand, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company has big plans for the future, with the potential for expansion into more regions as demand for sustainable and high-performance automotive products grows globally.

Idemitsu Kosan’s new plant-based racing engine oil sets a new standard in the automotive industry, combining top-tier racing performance with environmental sustainability. By significantly reducing the carbon footprint while delivering impressive engine protection and performance, Idemitsu IFG Plantech Racing is poised to lead the charge in eco-conscious automotive innovation.

By Impact Lab