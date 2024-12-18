Sanctuary AI, a pioneering Vancouver-based robotics company, has reached a significant milestone in developing general-purpose humanoid robots with the introduction of highly advanced robotic hands that promise to revolutionize industrial automation and artificial intelligence.

The company’s latest innovation features robotic hands with 21 degrees of freedom (DOF), enabling unprecedented levels of intricate in-hand manipulation. This breakthrough represents a crucial step toward creating robots capable of performing complex tasks requiring sophisticated fine motor skills.

At the heart of this technological leap are miniaturized hydraulic valves that offer remarkable advantages over traditional cable and electromechanical systems. These innovative components provide superior power density, enhancing speed, strength, control, durability, and heat management.

“Demonstrating in-hand manipulation with a scalable and reliable system is a key milestone towards showing the breadth and viability of capable general-purpose robots,” said James Wells, interim CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Sanctuary AI.

The hydraulic system represents a quantum leap in robotic engineering. By miniaturizing actuators to coin-sized dimensions, Sanctuary has overcome historical challenges in hydraulic robotics. The components have been rigorously tested, surviving over two billion cycles without leakage or wear—establishing new durability benchmarks.

Key technical achievements include:

Operating at low pressure comparable to bicycle brakes

Using food-safe oil to ensure safety and reliability

Providing precise force estimation across fingers

Achieving extremely low power consumption

Delivering actuators claimed to be 50x faster and 6x cheaper than standard options

The company’s broader vision extends beyond hardware. In May, Sanctuary AI collaborated with Microsoft to accelerate the development of general-purpose humanoid robots. Their AI control system, Carbon, continues to evolve, with the 7th generation of their Phoenix humanoid robot showcasing significant improvements in mimicking human behavior.

Crucially, both the robotic hands and the AI control system are designed to be modular, allowing for future collaborations and integration with various robotic platforms. This flexibility positions Sanctuary AI at the forefront of the emerging humanoid robotics market.

The company’s ultimate ambition is to build a reliable system with human-level dexterity. By combining advanced hydraulic actuation with sophisticated AI, Sanctuary is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in robotics.

As industrial automation continues to evolve, Sanctuary AI’s breakthrough suggests we are moving closer to a future where robots can perform intricate tasks with human-like precision and adaptability. The potential applications span manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and numerous other sectors requiring complex manual skills.

While challenges remain in achieving truly general-purpose humanoid robots, Sanctuary AI’s latest innovations represent a significant step forward in bridging the gap between human and machine capabilities.

