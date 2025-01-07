In 2022, AVL RACETECH, the motorsport division of AVL, unveiled a revolutionary prototype—a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine (H₂-ICE) that is set to change the future of racing and automotive technology. This 2-liter turbocharged engine, designed entirely in-house by AVL RACETECH, marks a significant leap forward in motorsport innovation. The engine not only runs on hydrogen but also incorporates advanced water injection technology, pushing the boundaries of performance while contributing to the shift toward sustainable energy solutions in racing.

Unlike conventional hydrogen engines that operate with a lean-burn approach—often limiting their performance—AVL RACETECH’s hydrogen internal combustion engine uses a slightly lean-burn technique. This results in a higher power output, achieving an impressive 150 kW per liter. This performance level places the engine on par with high-performance racing engines that are close to production specifications, showcasing the potential of hydrogen as a viable fuel for motorsport.

A key innovation in this engine is the integration of water injection technology, which injects water into the intake air. This process increases the pressure within the engine while simultaneously cooling the combustion chamber. By leveraging AVL’s expertise in system dynamics, the team used advanced simulation models and 3D flow calculations to optimize airflow and minimize mechanical stress. As a result, the engine achieves both high power and efficiency while meeting the stringent safety standards required for motorsport.

Project Manager Paul Kapus, who oversees the development of Spark Ignited Engines & Concept Cars, stated, “Achieving performance values at the motorsport level with a hydrogen internal combustion engine is a highly complex technical challenge. However, our prototype proves that it can be done. The basic technology of a gasoline engine and a hydrogen combustion engine is quite similar—unlike fuel cell technology—making our concept a perfect fit for customer racing, where adaptations are straightforward and cost-effective.”

The hydrogen combustion engine prototype developed by AVL RACETECH is a 2-liter, turbocharged unit designed to deliver 500 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm using stoichiometric combustion. Water vapor, injected into the engine, helps increase boost pressure while cooling the combustion chamber, reducing the risk of pre-ignition, which can lead to severe engine damage. This approach avoids the typical lean-burn methods used in many hydrogen engines, maintaining an air-fuel ratio (lambda) of 1.

The engine is also paired with a wastegate turbocharger that ensures optimal airflow, efficiently meeting the engine’s air demands and enhancing combustion efficiency. These innovations together help improve the engine’s performance and long-term reliability.

In a demonstration at AVL RACETECH’s headquarters in Graz, the team successfully tested the hydrogen engine prototype. The tests, conducted on a specially adapted engine testbed for hydrogen fuel, showcased the engine’s impressive performance. During testing, the prototype achieved a peak output of 410 horsepower (301.7 kW) and reached an engine speed of 6,500 rpm—clearly demonstrating the potential of hydrogen combustion technology in high-performance applications.

“Our goals were 500 Nm of torque and an output of up to 300 kW (specific output of 150 kW/l),” said Paul Kapus. “We are proud to have validated those figures on the testbed, proving the capabilities of this technology.”

While the 2022 prototype is already a significant milestone in hydrogen engine development, the broader implications of this technology are even more promising. Hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines offer a cleaner alternative to traditional gasoline and diesel engines, producing zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reducing carbon footprints and air pollution.

Furthermore, hydrogen engines benefit from existing infrastructure, as hydrogen fuel can be used in modified or newly designed internal combustion engines without the need for entirely new technologies like electric drivetrains. This adaptability makes hydrogen-powered engines a potential bridge between current automotive technologies and a sustainable, zero-emission future.

As the automotive industry moves toward greener technologies, hydrogen engines are poised to play a key role in the green energy revolution. By offering a sustainable and high-performance solution, AVL RACETECH’s hydrogen combustion engine could become an integral part of the future of motorsport and the wider automotive market, helping pave the way for a cleaner, more efficient future.

