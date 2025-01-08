Hearview glasses are a groundbreaking piece of technology designed to help those with hearing impairments stay connected in real-time. The glasses connect wirelessly to a smartphone, which runs the Hearview app. This app listens to conversations around the user, transcribes speech into text using artificial intelligence, and displays the transcribed words on a tiny, see-through screen built into the glasses.

The system supports 13 languages and, while there is a slight delay in transcription, this doesn’t pose a major issue, especially if the user cannot hear the spoken words directly. For many, the real-time text display offers a smooth and accessible way to engage in conversations.

The glasses come in a single style, but users can customize them with a magnetic sunglass clip or prescription lenses. They also offer a respectable battery life of around seven hours per charge. “So far, overwhelmingly positive feedback. People who have used the glasses in their communities love them,” said company representative Chen.

However, there is a significant downside: the price. At approximately $2,000 retail, these glasses are a steep investment, though they are often available at a discount. The company hopes that as the technology continues to improve, prices will decrease over time.

Despite the high cost, Hearview glasses provide an innovative solution for those who struggle to hear. While other technologies, like the Vision Pro, are still in development or too bulky and expensive for practical, everyday use, Hearview’s compact design and functionality make it an accessible option for many.

“This is a very, very powerful new tool that can enrich the lives of many in the deaf community,” Chen concluded. Looking ahead, Hearview is also working on AI that can translate sign language into text, further enhancing communication accessibility.

By Impact Lab