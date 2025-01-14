At the 2024 Designblok exhibition, four forward-thinking designers—winners of the 2023 Designblok Diploma Selection—collaborated on a groundbreaking showcase that explored the practical applications of 3D-printed wood materials in furniture design. Their innovative pieces earned them the prestigious 2024 Designblok Award for Best Designer Presentation. Partnering with Additive Tectonics, the designers demonstrated how 3D printing can be utilized to create functional, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing furniture while improving production efficiency.

Friedrich Gerlach’s Lumo Sofa is a standout example of how 3D printing can be leveraged for both sustainability and design innovation. The sofa features a stackable structure that maximizes the printer bed space, reducing material waste and improving production efficiency. Its seat is made from 100% wool fabric and filling, making it fully biodegradable, while the simple yet elegant design ensures practicality and comfort. This modular design emphasizes the potential of 3D printing to produce furniture that not only meets modern aesthetic standards but also aligns with sustainable principles.

Julia Huhnholz’s Offset Shelving Unit takes modular design to the next level with its use of conical posts that are specially designed for nested 3D printing. This approach minimizes the amount of material used during production and optimizes space on the printer bed. The shelving system uses laser-cut aluminum plates and geometric interlocking techniques, allowing for easy assembly without the need for traditional fasteners. The unit’s minimalistic yet highly functional design demonstrates how 3D printing can streamline production processes while maintaining high-quality craftsmanship.

Janek Beau’s Sandbox Stool introduces a highly versatile design with modular functionality. The stool’s individual units can be combined in various configurations to create different furniture pieces, including chairs or tables. The flexibility of the design makes it ideal for dynamic spaces that require adaptable furniture solutions. This piece highlights the collaborative potential of 3D printing in creating functional, space-saving furniture that can be easily customized to suit various environments.

The collaboration between Gerlach, Huhnholz, and Beau reflects a collective vision for the future of furniture design, where functionality, sustainability, and production efficiency come together through the power of 3D printing. Their innovative works, showcased at Designblok 2024, not only earned them the Best Designer Presentation award but also helped to push the boundaries of what is possible with 3D-printed wood materials. By embracing new production methods and prioritizing environmental sustainability, these designers are reshaping the way we think about furniture design in the digital age.

By Impact Lab