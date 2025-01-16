At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Vuzix Corporation, a leader in smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, revealed its latest groundbreaking innovations in AI-powered wearable devices. The company debuted its Ultralite Proand Ultralite Audio OEM platforms, two next-generation smart glasses developed in collaboration with Quanta Computer. These new products promise to revolutionize both consumer and enterprise applications with cutting-edge AR features, voice recognition, and AI-enhanced functionality.

Vuzix, known for its expertise in waveguide technology—the heart of its smart glasses—continues to push the boundaries of augmented reality. The company’s proprietary waveguide systems direct visual content to the eyes through transparent glass, enabling a wide range of practical uses, such as captioning for the hearing impaired and real-time translation between languages. “We make smart glasses, and really, our specialty is in the waveguides that actually make the smart glasses work,” said a Vuzix representative at the event.

The Ultralite Pro OEM Platform is designed to provide users with a fully immersive AR experience. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, it features dual full-color Avegant LCoS projectors paired with ultra-slim binocular waveguide optics. This combination delivers vibrant visuals in a compact form factor, making it ideal for both entertainment and productivity tasks.

The Ultralite Pro is built for seamless AI interaction, integrating voice-activated controls, an onboard camera, and a high-performance microphone array. These features make it an excellent tool for hands-free use, enabling users to interact with digital content or perform tasks without needing to touch or look at a screen. The glasses are also prescription-ready, ensuring accessibility for a broader range of users.

Building on the success of the Ultralite Z100, Vuzix introduced the Ultralite Audio OEM Platform. This platform integrates dual speakers and noise-canceling microphones, providing superior audio clarity. Designed as an intelligent wearable accessory, the Ultralite Audio is equipped with AI-driven features like voice assistants and real-time language translation.

The Ultralite Audio is engineered for extended use, with a monochrome microLED projector that ensures up to two days of battery life. This makes it perfect for everyday activities, offering users the ability to remain connected without frequent recharging. Its compact and efficient design allows for hands-free operation, offering a perfect solution for both personal and professional applications.

One of the most intriguing applications of Vuzix’s smart glasses is in the medical field. Vuzix’s smart glasses are being used in knee surgeries to help doctors precisely align surgical pins before performing knee replacements. According to Vuzix, this technology has been shown to dramatically improve recovery rates in knee surgery when compared to conventional methods.

In addition to the smart glasses platforms, Vuzix showcased its next-gen waveguide technologies that are designed to support AI-driven applications. Notable innovations include a full-color 1.0mm-thin waveguide and customized designs tailored for monocular and binocular configurations. These waveguides utilize Vuzix’s proprietary Incognito technology, which enables discreet, high-performance AR displays. The field of view ranges from 30 to 40 degrees, providing users with an immersive experience while maintaining a compact and lightweight design.

Vuzix also presented its latest display engines, including micro LEDs and ultra-compact full-color LCoS projectors. These technologies underscore Vuzix’s leadership in the AR hardware space, positioning the company to meet the growing demand for augmented reality solutions in both consumer and industrial sectors.

“Vuzix products and technologies continue to set benchmarks in performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, attracting partnerships with global leaders like Quanta Computer,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “As AI-driven smart glasses transform consumer and enterprise markets, Vuzix is uniquely positioned to supply innovative solutions to ODM/OEM partners and help shape what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar industry.”

With these new smart glasses and advanced waveguide technologies, Vuzix is positioning itself at the forefront of the augmented reality revolution, providing innovative, practical solutions that can be applied across various sectors—from entertainment and healthcare to industrial applications and beyond.

By Impact Lab