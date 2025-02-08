Researchers at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands have developed an innovative 3D-printed brain-like environment designed to mimic the natural growth conditions for neurons. By using tiny nanopillars to replicate the brain’s soft tissue and extracellular matrix fibers, this groundbreaking model aims to provide new insights into how neurons form networks and how neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and autism, may affect these connections.

Traditional petri dishes used in neuron studies are flat and rigid, which contrasts sharply with the brain’s soft, fibrous environment. To overcome this limitation, the researchers designed nanopillar arrays using a precise 3D laser printing technique known as two-photon polymerization. These nanopillars, which are thousands of times thinner than a human hair, create a structure that tricks neurons into thinking they are growing in a natural, soft, brain-like environment. This setup influences how neurons grow, connect, and mature in ways that traditional petri dishes cannot.

The research team tested their model by growing three types of neuronal cells on the nanopillars. Unlike the random growth observed in traditional flat dishes, the neurons on the 3D-printed nanopillars grew in highly organized patterns and formed networks at specific angles. This behavior allowed the researchers to observe new insights into the function of growth cones—structures that guide neurons as they form connections. On the nanopillars, growth cones extended long projections in all directions, closely resembling the dynamics of real brain environments.

George Flamourakis, the study’s first author, highlighted the advantage of the nanopillar arrays, noting that the model not only facilitated the growth of neurons but also encouraged their maturation. Compared to flat surfaces, neural progenitor cells grown on the nanopillars exhibited higher levels of markers associated with mature neurons.

Associate Professor Angelo Accardo explained that while soft materials like gels are commonly used to grow neurons, they often lack the precise geometric features and consistency necessary for reproducible results. The nanopillar arrays offer a combination of soft-like properties with nanometric features, making them highly reproducible and providing a more accurate simulation of how neurons grow and connect in the brain.

This 3D-printed model holds great potential for advancing our understanding of both healthy brain networks and neurological disorders. By offering a more accurate and controlled environment for studying neuron growth, the research team hopes their findings will lead to improved therapies for a range of brain-related diseases.

