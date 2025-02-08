Bioprinting has long been seen as a game-changing technology in fields like regenerative medicine, drug testing, and tissue engineering. However, the high cost of bioprinters has limited access to this powerful tool, especially for researchers and educators with smaller budgets. That’s about to change thanks to the Printess, an affordable modular and open-source bioprinter developed by Stanford University’s Skylar-Scott Lab. Priced at just $250, the Printess is set to democratize bioprinting, making it accessible to a global community of researchers and educators.

Developed by Mark Skylar-Scott and his team, the Printess is a low-cost yet highly capable tool designed for accessibility, customization, and scalability. In contrast to professional-grade bioprinters that can cost anywhere from $10,000 to over $200,000, the Printess removes financial barriers by offering an affordable alternative that allows nearly any lab to incorporate bioprinting into their work.

Achieving this price point was made possible by a bottom-up design approach. The Printess is built entirely from 3D printed and off-the-shelf components, with a modular structure that allows researchers to customize it for their specific needs. Whether scaling up for larger projects or adjusting the resolution for more intricate tasks, users can tailor the printer to their research requirements. The design is open-source, with all files, instructions, and even a how-to video available on printess.org. This open-source nature ensures that researchers and educators worldwide can access, modify, and improve the technology.

Despite its low cost, the Printess doesn’t compromise on performance. It supports advanced Direct Ink Writing (DIW) techniques, including multimaterial DIW, which allows printing with multiple materials to create complex, functional structures. The system also supports multimaterial active mixing DIW, combining different materials during printing, and Multimaterial Multinozzle 3D (MM3D) printing, which uses multiple nozzles for high-throughput applications. Additionally, multinozzle-embedded 3D printing enables the creation of high-throughput parts embedded within other materials.

These features make the Printess suitable for a wide range of applications, from bioprinting soft tissues to developing new biomaterials. Its compact design also allows it to fit into a biosafety cabinet for sterile printing, making it versatile enough for individual researchers or teaching labs.

The Printess is not just a research tool but also an educational asset. Skylar-Scott’s lab has already built dozens of these printers to support teaching and research at Stanford. In courses like Bioengineering 261 (BIOE261): 3D Bioprinting Laboratory, students assemble their own Printess devices from kits, gaining invaluable hands-on experience with bioprinting technology.

By making the Printess open-source, Skylar-Scott’s lab encourages a collaborative environment where users can adapt and improve the design to suit their unique needs. This fosters a culture of innovation and sharing, ensuring the technology will continue to evolve and inspire new breakthroughs in the field.

The impact of the Printess is far-reaching. By significantly lowering the cost of bioprinting, this innovation opens doors for researchers in underfunded labs, educators in developing countries, and even hobbyists experimenting with bioprinting at home. It removes the financial barrier that has historically limited access to bioprinting research and development, allowing more people to engage with and contribute to the field.

The Printess is also a shining example of the power of open-source hardware in advancing scientific progress. With all resources to build the printer freely available online, including a detailed instruction manual, technical insights, and an instructional video, the Skylar-Scott Lab makes it easier for anyone to start exploring bioprinting.

By prioritizing accessibility, modularity, and community collaboration, the Skylar-Scott Lab sets a new standard for the development and sharing of scientific tools. The Printess reminds us that the most impactful innovations aren’t always the most expensive or complex—they are the ones designed to be shared and built upon by a wider community.

As the $250 bioprinter finds its way into labs and classrooms across the globe, it’s poised to inspire a new wave of discoveries, applications, and collaborations in the world of bioprinting.

By Impact Lab