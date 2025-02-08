Researchers at The Ohio State University are making groundbreaking progress in addressing environmental challenges related to discarded plastics, paper, and food waste. Their latest study focuses on an innovative technology that converts these common waste materials into syngas—a versatile substance widely used to produce chemicals and fuels like formaldehyde and methanol.

The team, led by Ishani Karki Kudva, a doctoral candidate in chemical and biomolecular engineering, utilized advanced simulations to optimize a method known as chemical looping. This technique, which has proven effective in breaking down waste materials, enables the production of high-quality syngas. Kudva emphasized that increasing the purity of syngas opens up new applications across various industries, offering significant environmental and economic benefits.

Currently, most commercial methods produce syngas with a purity ranging from 80% to 85%. In contrast, Kudva’s team achieved an impressive purity level of about 90%, with the process completed in just minutes. Higher purity levels are essential because they make syngas more suitable as a raw material for producing chemicals and fuels. This advancement represents a key improvement in syngas production efficiency.

The study builds on years of research at Ohio State, particularly by Liang-Shih Fan, a distinguished professor in chemical and biomolecular engineering. Fan’s prior work explored the use of chemical looping technology to convert fossil fuels, sewer gas, and coal into hydrogen, syngas, and other valuable byproducts.

The researchers developed a novel system featuring two reactors. The first is a moving bed reducer, which uses oxygen from metal oxide materials to break down waste. The second is a fluidized bed combustor, which replenishes oxygen, enhancing the overall efficiency of the process. This setup allows for up to 45% more efficient operation and produces syngas that is approximately 10% cleaner than conventional methods.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, the United States generated around 35.7 million tons of plastic, with 12.2% of it categorized as municipal solid waste, including plastic containers, bags, appliances, furniture, and food scraps. Traditional waste management methods, such as landfilling and incineration, can pose significant environmental risks. In light of these concerns, the researchers’ alternative approach provides a timely solution that can help mitigate these environmental issues.

The Ohio State team’s approach has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 45% compared to conventional waste-to-energy processes. This aligns with broader industry efforts to create more sustainable technologies within the chemical sector. Co-author Shekhar Shinde, a doctoral student in chemical and biomolecular engineering, emphasized the importance of transitioning toward decarbonized energy production methods.

What sets this new technology apart is its ability to simultaneously process multiple types of waste materials—plastics, paper, and food waste—by continuously adjusting the conditions required for efficient conversion. This feature allows for a more flexible and scalable solution compared to previous technologies that treated these materials separately.

The researchers are optimistic about the potential impact of their work. With ongoing simulations, they aim to refine their technology further and gather more detailed data. Looking forward, the team plans to test the market feasibility of their system by conducting extended experiments and exploring its viability for broader applications.

This research marks a significant step forward in transforming waste into valuable energy resources, offering both environmental and economic benefits. If successfully implemented, the technology could play a vital role in the global effort to reduce waste, lower carbon emissions, and create more sustainable energy solutions.

By Impact Lab