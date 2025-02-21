A team of researchers at the University of Guelph has made an exciting breakthrough with a novel slime-like material that generates electricity when compressed. This material, which was explored using the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan, offers a host of promising applications, from clean energy generation to medical innovations.

Lead researcher Erica Pensini and her team discovered that the unique material has the ability to morph into various microscopic structures, including sponge-like, lasagna-like layers, and even hexagonal shapes. This adaptability makes the material versatile for a range of uses, including energy generation, medical applications, and robotics.

One of the most groundbreaking potential applications is the material’s ability to generate clean energy when subjected to pressure. Researchers suggest that it could be integrated into flooring systems, where it would harness the energy from footfalls to produce electricity. In a similar vein, it could be used in shoe insoles to both generate energy and provide real-time data on a person’s gait, offering a dual-purpose solution.

Pensini explains that the material’s behavior can be studied at a microscopic level through advanced techniques like synchrotron imaging. “When an electric field is applied, it delivers insights into how the crystalline structure of this material transitions,” she said, highlighting how the material’s ability to change its form is key to its versatility.

Beyond energy harvesting, the team’s discovery opens up exciting possibilities in healthcare. The slime-like material’s ability to change shape could be leveraged for targeted drug delivery. Pensini imagines encapsulating pharmaceutical compounds within the material and using an electric field to trigger the controlled release of medication, offering a highly controlled method for drug administration.

Additionally, this technology could be the foundation for synthetic skin in robotics, enabling robots to detect pressure accurately, such as when taking a patient’s pulse. Pensini notes that the material could even play a role in advanced bandage designs. “The human body naturally generates small electric fields to attract healing cells to injuries,” she said. “We might expedite the healing process by deploying a bandage that amplifies this electric field. Our natural movements and breathing could activate the bandage, further enhancing its effectiveness.”

Another standout feature of the material is its biocompatibility. Comprised of 90% water, along with oleic acid (found in olive oil) and amino acids, the material is designed with safety in mind. Pensini stresses that it is safe enough for direct contact with skin, stating, “I would feel comfortable applying it to my skin without hesitation.”

The material is not just limited to medical applications; it holds promise for a wide range of therapeutic uses. Pensini humorously shared that after rock climbing, she plans to test the material as a hand salve, joking, “I need to be the initial test subject; why not start with myself?”

While the material is still in the prototype phase, Pensini and her team are optimistic about its potential. The combination of its energy-harvesting capabilities, biocompatibility, and adaptability makes it an exciting prospect for advancing both medicine and robotics. As the team continues to refine and test the material, they are exploring its full range of applications, with an eye toward future innovations in healthcare, energy, and beyond.

The team’s work represents an important step forward in materials science, and it is poised to have far-reaching impacts on industries from healthcare to sustainable energy.

