Synthetic biologists at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have pioneered a groundbreaking biosensor prototype capable of detecting rare earth elements (REEs), with potential for modification to suit a variety of applications. This innovation could revolutionize the way we detect and extract these critical metals, addressing the challenges posed by current extraction methods.

Lanthanides, a group of essential rare earth elements, are key components in electronics, electric motors, and batteries. However, the conventional methods for extracting these elements are costly, environmentally harmful, and struggling to keep up with the rapidly growing demand. In response, Professor Kirill Alexandrov and his team from QUT’s Centre of Agriculture and Bioeconomy, in collaboration with researchers from CSIRO and Clarkson University, have engineered molecular nanomachines capable of generating easily detectable signals when binding to lanthanides.

The team, which includes QUT researchers Dr. Zhong Guo, Patricia Walden, and Dr. Zhenling Cui, published their findings in Angewandte Chemie International, detailing the creation of a hybrid protein, or “chimera.” This protein combines two critical elements: a lanthanide-binding protein, LanM, and an antibiotic-degrading enzyme called beta-lactamase. The resulting hybrid functions like a biological “switch” that activates only in the presence of lanthanides, enabling the detection and quantification of these rare metals in liquids.

This innovative biosensor offers impressive sensitivity. In tests, bacteria modified with these chimeric proteins could survive in the presence of antibiotics that would otherwise be lethal—but only when lanthanides were present. This highly specific response demonstrates the potential of the biosensor to detect rare earth elements with remarkable precision.

Professor Alexandrov commented, “This work opens up exciting possibilities for using biology to detect and recover rare earth metals. The prototype can also be modified for various biotechnological applications, including the construction of living organisms capable of detecting and extracting valuable metals.”

With the success of this biosensor prototype, the research team is now focused on enhancing its capabilities. They plan to increase the specificity of the molecular “switch” to better distinguish between closely related rare earth elements, a key step in refining the technology for industrial applications. Additionally, the team is exploring the potential to develop similar biosensors for other critical elements used in various industries.

One of the most exciting prospects is using this technology to engineer microbes that can directly extract rare earth minerals from ocean water. “We also want to explore using the tool to engineer microbes that can directly extract rare earth minerals from ocean water,” said Professor Alexandrov. “This is probably one of the best-performing switches made and has given us a lot of insight into the mechanics of protein switches.”

The team is currently in discussions with industry partners interested in utilizing this innovative technology for both environmental and industrial applications. The potential to develop sustainable, biological methods for extracting and detecting rare earth elements could provide a much-needed solution to meet the increasing global demand for these critical metals.

As the technology continues to evolve, it promises to play a crucial role in a wide range of sectors, from electronics to renewable energy, helping to address some of the most pressing challenges in resource management and environmental sustainability.

By Impact Lab