A new generation of small, resilient robots, designed to work in swarms, is being developed to address some of the world’s most challenging problems. From disaster relief operations to environmental monitoring, these robots are built to be fast, adaptable, and highly effective in demanding environments. Led by Markus Nemitz and his team at Tufts University, the research marks a significant leap in swarm robotics, achieving a long-term goal of creating robots that can collaborate seamlessly in complex situations.

Swarm robotics involves large groups of robots working together, sharing information, and adapting their behavior to meet evolving conditions. However, the cost and time required to build these swarms have been significant obstacles. Traditional methods of creating robots in large numbers are resource-intensive, making it difficult to quickly deploy robotic systems in real-world scenarios.

Nemitz’s team has found a solution by using 3D printing technology. This approach allows for the rapid production of durable, high-performance robots at a fraction of the cost. “My Ph.D. research focused on swarm robotics, where I developed algorithms to control large groups of robots working together. The main challenge was the cost and time to build them. With 3D printing, we’ve found a way to produce them quickly and affordably,” said Nemitz.

One of the most innovative aspects of these new robots is their design, which is inspired by the way mammal and reptile limbs are structured. Unlike traditional robots, which are usually made from rigid components, these robots feature a mix of semi-soft links and soft joints, enabling them to move more fluidly and handle uneven terrain with ease.

Traditional rigid robots often struggle with balance on rough or uneven surfaces, requiring constant adjustments. In contrast, the soft-jointed robots can navigate obstacles like rocks, sand, and steep inclines without losing their stability. This flexibility makes them ideal for use in harsh environments where conventional robots might fail.

“We’ve designed our robots with both soft and rigid components, which gives them a natural adaptability,” Nemitz explained. “This is different from robots like Boston Dynamics’ ‘Spot,’ which are mostly rigid. Our robots are much more resilient and able to handle a wider range of environments.”

These robots are not only flexible, but incredibly tough. They can withstand high-impact forces, navigate through difficult terrains, and even recover from being crushed. “You could drop our robots from a helicopter or run them over with a vehicle, and they would still get up and keep walking,” Nemitz said. “They’re built to handle a variety of environments, making them perfect candidates for real-world applications where survival and adaptability are crucial.”

With the use of multiple 3D printers, it’s possible to manufacture hundreds of these robots in a single day, making them highly scalable. The 3D printers can even use multiple materials simultaneously to create the robot’s semi-soft and soft parts, which adds a layer of versatility for customization depending on the task at hand.

Nemitz and his team envision their robots playing a significant role in disaster response, particularly in environments where human access is limited. A notable example is the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand, where a soccer team was trapped in a complex cave system. The lack of robots capable of navigating such environments highlighted the need for more adaptable technology. These 3D-printed robots could be customized on-site and deployed for tasks such as delivering supplies or facilitating communication.

Other potential applications include post-wildfire operations, where robot swarms could be used to map contamination zones, search for survivors, and track the spread of fires. In addition to disaster relief, the robots could be used for landmine clearance, earthquake search and rescue, and even agricultural tasks like pest control and soil monitoring.

