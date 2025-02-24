Wandercraft, a leader in mobility technology, has launched a clinical trial for its groundbreaking Personal Exoskeleton. This innovative self-balancing exoskeleton is designed to provide individuals with severe mobility impairments the ability to stand and walk independently, offering a new sense of freedom and restoring the feeling of natural movement to daily life. The trial is taking place at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, with plans for another trial to begin at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, NJ.

The primary goal of this clinical trial is to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Personal Exoskeleton for individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI). With the device, users can walk hands-free without the need for crutches or walkers, and it is specifically engineered to adapt to users’ movements in real time. This technology enables smooth walking across various surfaces such as carpet, tile, and concrete.

“Our Personal Exoskeleton could represent a major step forward in mobility technology,” said Matthieu Masselin, CEO of Wandercraft. “We’ve seen the tremendous impact our exoskeletons have had in rehabilitation settings, and we’re excited to now explore how they can help individuals with severe walking impairments, starting with SCI. Our aim is to bring walking independence and enhance quality of life.”

The device’s intuitive design not only supports mobility but also aims to restore the simple joys of life, such as walking down the aisle, standing eye-to-eye with loved ones, or gaining newfound confidence in daily activities.

In a remarkable demonstration of the exoskeleton’s capabilities, Wandercraft’s Personal Exoskeleton was used to carry the Olympic torch during the 2024 Olympics torch relay. Kevin Piette, a wheelchair user, became the first person to walk in the torch relay with the self-balancing exoskeleton, further showcasing the device’s potential.

The clinical trial is open to adults aged 18 and older who have complete or incomplete motor SCI (at or above the T6 vertebra). To participate, individuals must have a companion who can assist during the sessions, and Wandercraft is establishing a volunteer network to help match participants with companions. Both patients and companions must either speak English or be able to communicate effectively with a translator.

Wandercraft has already received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Atalante X exoskeleton, a robotic mobility solution designed to help individuals with spinal cord injuries stand and walk again. Atalante X has proven to be a game-changer for many with limited mobility, allowing them to experience a new sense of independence.

The company has also secured over €25 million ($27 million) in funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which will help accelerate the development of the Personal Exoskeleton and expand access to the Atalante X for those who could benefit from it.

As Wandercraft continues to push the boundaries of mobility technology, the Personal Exoskeleton trial represents a significant step toward improving the lives of individuals with severe mobility impairments. The trial’s results could pave the way for wider adoption of exoskeleton technology, offering a promising future for those living with spinal cord injuries.

