As part of its ambitious plans to become a more walkable city, Dubai is taking steps to reduce traffic congestion by partnering with The Boring Company. The collaboration aims to create an innovative network of underground tunnels that will allow people to travel quickly and efficiently beneath the city, bypassing the heavy traffic that often clogs the streets.

This new initiative, called the Dubai Loop, will be developed by The Boring Company in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). It is inspired by similar projects, like the one in Las Vegas, and seeks to transform Dubai’s transportation infrastructure. The initial phase of the project will span 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) and include 11 stations, designed to carry over 20,000 passengers per hour. The ultimate goal is to expand the Dubai Loop throughout the Emirate, creating a comprehensive underground transit network.

The system will help people bypass traffic in Dubai’s most congested areas, while still leaving existing roads in place for regular use. It is expected that the network will use human-driven Teslas, similar to the Las Vegas project, although the exact details of vehicle types have not yet been fully specified. The completed network is projected to eventually handle up to 100,000 passengers per hour, with speeds reaching up to 100 mph (160 km/h) in the heart of the city.

While the project is an ambitious leap toward cutting-edge transportation, there are concerns about its high cost and environmental impact. Building single-lane car tunnels underground can be a resource-intensive and expensive way of moving large numbers of people compared to more traditional methods, such as buses or trains. However, Dubai’s leadership sees this initiative as part of a broader push to establish the city as a global leader in advanced mobility solutions.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aligns with Dubai’s commitment to partnering with leading global companies. “The agreement facilitates knowledge and expertise exchange to develop transportation systems tailored to the city’s evolving needs,” he said. The city’s leadership aims to implement cutting-edge technologies, foster innovation, and create a dynamic ecosystem that supports the advancement of transportation solutions.

In addition to the Dubai Loop, Dubai has unveiled several other major projects, including plans to build the world’s tallest residential tower, the world’s tallest resort, and a pair of skyscrapers connected by a swimming pool. As these bold initiatives take shape, Dubai continues to position itself at the forefront of futuristic urban development.

By Impact Lab