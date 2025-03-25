Commuters in Barcelona are getting a sneak peek into the future of public transportation, with free rides on a new driverless electric minibus. Launched by Renault as part of an experimental trial, this initiative aims to explore the possibilities of urban mobility in an increasingly automated world.

Two autonomous electric minibuses now travel a 2.2-kilometer (1.36-mile) route through the busy streets of Barcelona, as part of a collaboration between Renault and WeRide. The goal? To test how well driverless shuttles can operate in a dense, complex urban environment. According to Renault, the trial underscores the maturity of autonomous vehicle technology, showing it’s ready to be considered for widespread public transport.

“By developing autonomous shuttles in a dense and complex urban environment, the experimentation demonstrates the maturity of new technologies for automated public transport services,” said Renault in a statement.

This test follows an earlier trial conducted in France’s Valence, running from March 10 to April 19, where two autonomous shuttles were also put to the test. Based on these results, Renault is eyeing a July 2025 launch for a Level 4 automated shuttle service in Valence, connecting the TGV railway station to the surrounding business park. The route is expected to meet the practical needs of both commuters and employees, connecting key areas like long-term parking, the station itself, and a central catering hub. A partnership with the French transport operator Beti and insurer Macif has further supported the testing process.

Renault’s push for autonomous vehicles began in earnest in May 2024, with the company unveiling its strategic roadmap for future autonomous transport. The collaboration with WeRide marks a significant milestone, with both parties conducting real-world trials such as the one during the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. During that initial full-scale test, the minibuses covered 1,000 kilometers, transporting nearly 700 passengers. Renault highlighted that this success demonstrated both the maturity of the technology and its potential as a viable transportation solution.

“The U.S. and China are conducting numerous autonomous vehicle experiments, but Europe has been lagging behind,” said Patrick Vergelas, head of Renault’s autonomous mobility projects, in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is why we want to show that this technology works and help prepare Europe for its role in public transportation.”

The electric minibuses used in the Barcelona trial are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including 10 cameras and eight lidar sensors to safely navigate through busy streets, dodging cars, motorbikes, and pedestrians. The buses can travel up to 120 kilometers (74 miles) on a single charge and reach speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour (25 mph). These features allow the vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in crowded urban environments like Barcelona.

Renault and WeRide’s shared vision is to revolutionize European public transport with autonomous minibuses. Operating at Level 4 autonomy—meaning the vehicle can handle all driving functions within a defined area, with remote supervision but no driver on board—the project hopes to make public mobility more accessible, efficient, and sustainable. Whether in the heart of a major city or in suburban settings, these driverless minibuses could significantly reshape the future of urban transportation.

