In the quiet town of Arida, Japan—best known for mandarin oranges and scabbardfish—the modest Hatsushima train station recently became the site of a groundbreaking construction project. Although the station only serves about 530 daily passengers with one to three trains per hour, it is now home to one of Japan’s most innovative infrastructure experiments: a 3D-printed station shelter.

With Arida’s population shrinking, like much of rural Japan, the demand for large-scale infrastructure is dwindling. But rather than simply downsizing the old wooden structure, West Japan Railway (JR West) saw an opportunity to trial a new method of rapid, cost-effective station construction. Partnering with Serendix—a construction company known for building 3D-printed homes for around $38,000—the team created a new shelter in just seven days.

The finished structure was printed in four parts, transported by rail, and assembled on-site in a matter of hours—reports vary between just under three to six. Regardless of the exact timing, the result was a dramatic reduction in construction time compared to traditional methods. By 5:45 a.m., the first train of the day passed by the newly erected 3D-printed shelter, which stands 2.6 meters tall and covers 10 square meters.

Though not yet open for use—it still needs ticket machines and interior finishing—the shelter is expected to be operational by July. Made from mortar layered by a robotic nozzle and reinforced with steel and concrete framing, the structure is designed to meet Japan’s high standards for earthquake resistance. According to JR West, it offers the same safety as traditional reinforced concrete shelters but at roughly half the cost.

Adding a local touch, the shelter even features embossed designs of mandarin oranges and scabbardfish—subtle nods to Arida’s heritage. More importantly, JR West sees this project as a potential model for maintaining rural stations efficiently. With Japan’s labor shortages and rising construction costs, the ability to deploy small, durable shelters with minimal workforce involvement could keep vital regional rail services alive.

According to JR West’s venture capital president Ryo Kawamoto, the real value of the project lies in reducing the number of workers required for such builds, allowing the company to sustain operations in less populated areas without compromising service.

