Researchers at Cornell University have developed a groundbreaking device that uses two of Earth’s most abundant resources—sunlight and seawater—to create carbon-free green hydrogen and clean drinking water simultaneously. This compact invention, known as the hybrid solar distillation-water electrolysis system (HSD-WE), measures just 10 by 10 centimeters and could significantly impact the future of sustainable energy and water access.

Traditionally, producing green hydrogen involves splitting pure water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, a process that requires vast amounts of clean water and is often energy-intensive and costly. In contrast, Cornell’s device turns the limitations of solar panels—specifically their low efficiency—into an advantage.

Most photovoltaic panels convert only around 30% of solar energy into electricity, with the rest lost as heat. The HSD-WE system captures this waste heat using a capillary wick that holds a thin layer of seawater directly against the solar panel. The heat evaporates the seawater, leaving behind salt and producing clean water vapor. This vapor is then condensed and fed into an electrolyzer, where it is split into hydrogen and oxygen using the electricity generated by the same solar panel.

This integrated approach eliminates the need for external clean water sources and harnesses thermal, electrical, and chemical energy all at once. Not only does the device generate green hydrogen fuel, but it also provides potable water—solving two global challenges at once: sustainable energy production and access to clean drinking water.

According to Lenan Zhang, assistant professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Cornell and the project’s lead researcher, the design was technically complex due to the tight coupling of processes, but it achieved a breakthrough by using available resources more efficiently.

Zhang believes that with widespread adoption and continued development, the device could reduce the cost of hydrogen production to just $1 per kilogram within the next 15 years. Beyond hydrogen and water generation, the system could also serve another purpose—cooling solar panels in large-scale solar farms, which would enhance their efficiency and longevity.

With global demand for clean energy and water on the rise, this innovation from Cornell may pave the way for scalable, eco-friendly solutions powered entirely by nature.

