Every year, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced worldwide. A significant portion of that—about five percent—finds its way into rivers and oceans, either from general waste or directly through the fishing industry. Regardless of whether it breaks down into microplastics or remains intact, plastic pollution continues to pose a serious environmental and health threat to ecosystems and communities around the world.

In response to this growing problem, researchers have introduced a promising new material called transparent paperboard, or tPB. Designed to look and function like plastic, tPB offers the added benefits of being biodegradable, recyclable, and made entirely from cellulose—the same plant-based material found in traditional paper. It provides a sustainable alternative to plastic without compromising performance.

The material is created using regenerated cellulose derived from plants and wood. The process involves dissolving the cellulose in an aqueous lithium bromide solution to form a thick hydrogel. Once cooled, the gel solidifies and is dried into a clear, shapable form that can be molded into a variety of objects, such as boards, cups, or straws. Because this process doesn’t require nonsolvents and relies on naturally abundant resources, it is both simple and environmentally friendly.

One of the key features of tPB is its ability to biodegrade in marine environments. Researchers tested the material in both shallow coastal waters and in deep-sea conditions, where decomposition typically occurs much more slowly. They found that even at ocean depths, tPB breaks down in less than a year, making it a significant improvement over conventional plastics that persist for centuries.

Despite being plant-based and biodegradable, tPB is also impressively durable. When formed into a cup, it was able to hold boiling water with only minimal leakage over the course of three hours. A thin resin coating eliminated leaks entirely, making the material suitable for practical, everyday uses.

The researchers also explored the recyclability of the material. Both the solvent used in its creation and the tPB itself can be reused, though the recycled version is slightly less transparent. In addition, they demonstrated that upcycled plant-based materials can be used as feedstock, further enhancing the sustainability of the process.

Transparent paperboard represents a significant leap toward eliminating traditional plastic waste. It combines functionality, durability, and eco-conscious design, making it a strong candidate for replacing single-use plastics in packaging, food containers, and other common items. In the fight against plastic pollution, tPB offers a viable and scalable path toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

By Impact Lab