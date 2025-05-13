In a refreshing twist on the typical space race, the Faroe Islands Space Program isn’t about launching rockets—it’s about staying grounded and turning the Moon’s gravitational pull into clean, renewable energy. This ambitious initiative centers around Luna 12, an underwater tidal kite designed to convert ocean currents into electricity, offering a reliable energy source for the remote North Atlantic archipelago.

The program is a collaboration between Swedish industrial giant SKF, marine energy innovator Minesto, and the local Faroese utility Sev. Together, they aim to help the Faroe Islands reach their goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030—and they’re doing it without leaving the planet.

At the heart of this effort is a simple but powerful concept: tidal energy, driven by the Moon’s gravitational pull. Unlike solar and wind energy, which are highly dependent on unpredictable weather conditions, tidal energy offers exceptional consistency and predictability.

“By efficiently harnessing the Moon’s energy, this collaboration has the potential to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape,” said Michael Baumann, Global Application Account Manager for Ocean Energy at SKF. Tidal cycles can be forecasted decades in advance, making energy production more reliable and enabling better integration with storage technologies like batteries or green hydrogen to ensure a steady, 24/7 power supply.

The star of the program, Luna 12, is a Dragon-class tidal kite developed by Minesto. It operates beneath the ocean’s surface, “flying” through slow-moving underwater currents and capturing their energy. These underwater currents are often overlooked by other energy technologies, but Luna 12 is specifically designed to work in these conditions.

SKF’s role in the project includes engineering high-performance bearings and sealing systems for the kite’s rudders and elevators, crucial components that maximize energy efficiency by reducing friction and minimizing mechanical wear. Meanwhile, Sev is managing the infrastructure that connects Luna 12’s power output to the national grid.

Tidal energy has several unique advantages:

High energy density : Seawater is 800 times denser than air, allowing tidal kites to generate significant power in relatively small spaces.

: Seawater is 800 times denser than air, allowing tidal kites to generate significant power in relatively small spaces. Low visual and environmental impact : Unlike wind turbines, tidal kites remain hidden beneath the waves.

: Unlike wind turbines, tidal kites remain hidden beneath the waves. Decentralized production: Ideal for remote locations and islands like the Faroes, where traditional energy infrastructure is limited.

Baumann also highlighted the economic potential of tidal power: “As an emerging industry, it offers new business opportunities and job creation potential—particularly relevant as wind and solar manufacturing continues to move overseas.”

The Faroe Islands, historically reliant on imported fossil fuels, are now emerging as an ideal testing ground for tidal energy. According to Baumann, Luna 12 is the only known solution capable of operating cost-effectively in slow-moving ocean currents, which dominate waters around the islands and much of the world.

After a successful pilot program in the North Atlantic, Luna 12 has been operating continuously for four months and is already connected to the Faroese grid. With a rated power of 1.2 megawatts, it can supply enough electricity to power around 200 homes for a year.

“This pilot has proven that the technology is not only viable but also scalable,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto. “It’s ready to deliver affordable, renewable, and predictable electricity to the Faroese people—and potentially far beyond.”

While it may be called a “space program,” the Faroe Islands Space Program is firmly focused on Earth—cheekily turning the name on its head to underscore a deeper truth: solving global challenges doesn’t always require looking to the stars. Sometimes, it just means looking to the sea.

With Luna 12 and tidal technology leading the way, the Faroe Islands may become a model for how small nations—and eventually, the world—can tap into the timeless rhythm of the tides to power a sustainable future.

By Impact Lab