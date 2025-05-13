The future of fast food just got a high-tech upgrade. ABB Robotics and BurgerBots have unveiled a cutting-edge automated restaurant concept in Los Gatos, California, showcasing how robotics can revolutionize food preparation. At the heart of the operation are ABB’s IRB 360 FlexPicker and YuMi collaborative robot, which together assemble meals with precision, speed, and hygiene—freeing human staff to focus on customer service.

“This collaboration demonstrates the incredible potential for automation beyond the factory floor,” said Marc Segura, president of ABB’s Robotics Division. “The food service industry is dynamic and demanding, and our technology brings industrial-grade consistency, efficiency, and reliability to this space.”

Citing a recent Censuswide survey of 1,250 hospitality workers, Segura noted that 89% of managers and 73% of staff are open to robotic automation. With labor shortages and high turnover impacting the hospitality sector, ABB and BurgerBots aim to fill gaps while making jobs less repetitive and more appealing.

According to the survey:

67% of workers believe automation should reduce dull, dirty, or dangerous tasks.

believe automation should reduce dull, dirty, or dangerous tasks. 63% are excited about robots making their jobs easier.

about robots making their jobs easier. 65% would welcome robots if it meant a safer work environment.

BurgerBots designed its system for speed and scalability, ideal for high-traffic or on-the-go venues. Each order begins with a freshly grilled patty placed onto a bun inside a burger box. A QR-coded shuttle then carries the box along a conveyor system. The IRB 360 FlexPicker uses this data to hygienically add toppings with high-speed precision.

The final assembly is completed by ABB’s YuMi cobot, which works collaboratively to finish the burger—all in just 27 seconds.

In addition to rapid assembly, ABB’s robot controller integrates with kitchen systems to monitor inventory levels in real time, tracking items like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and condiments. This helps restaurants manage stock efficiently and avoid food waste.

“This is about more than robotics,” said Elizabeth Truong, founder of BurgerBots. “It’s about rethinking fast food from the ground up—bringing consistency, transparency, and efficiency to every meal. For owners, it means better cost visibility, more accurate forecasting, and smarter decisions.”

The Los Gatos location, named Breaking Dawn/First Born, is the first of what ABB and BurgerBots envision as a broader rollout. Truong predicts that within five years, most restaurants will have some form of robotic automation, whether in food prep, cooking, or even customer service.

ABB Robotics has been pushing deeper into hospitality, working with partners like RoboEatz to create autonomous kitchens and with Makr Shakr, which develops robotic bartenders now being deployed globally.

Recently honored with a 2025 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for its OmniCore control platform, ABB continues to expand its reach in non-industrial settings. With its robotics division set to spin off as a standalone entity, the company appears poised to lead the next wave of food automation.

As restaurant owners struggle with labor shortages, rising wages, and customer expectations for consistency and speed, BurgerBots and ABB offer a glimpse into a not-so-distant future—one where robots flip burgers, manage kitchens, and help redefine the modern dining experience.

By Impact Lab