A team of scientists from McGill University and Polytechnique Montréal has developed a groundbreaking method to create hydrogels using ultrasound—offering a faster, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative to traditional manufacturing techniques. This new approach eliminates the need for potentially toxic chemical initiators and results in hydrogels that are stronger, more flexible, and more resistant to freezing and dehydration.

Hydrogels are water-absorbing polymer networks commonly used in medical and industrial applications, such as wound dressings, drug delivery, tissue engineering, contact lenses, and soft robotics. Traditional fabrication methods typically depend on chemical initiators to trigger gel formation, some of which can pose safety risks—particularly for biomedical use.

Published in Advanced Science, the new technique—dubbed “sonogel”—uses ultrasound waves to form hydrogels in just minutes. The process involves applying ultrasound to a liquid precursor, which causes microscopic bubbles to form and collapse, releasing intense energy that initiates gelation.

Unlike conventional methods that can take hours or require UV exposure, this ultrasound-driven process completes in about five minutes, significantly reducing fabrication time while improving the environmental and biological safety of the final product.

One of the most promising applications of this innovation is in noninvasive medicine. Because ultrasound waves can pass through tissue, this technology could allow for in-body hydrogel formation without surgery. For instance, a liquid precursor could be injected into the body and solidified precisely where needed using focused ultrasound, opening new doors in regenerative medicine and targeted drug delivery.

The technique also has potential to revolutionize 3D bioprinting. By using high-intensity focused ultrasound, researchers can precisely build complex hydrogel structures without relying on light or heat—an advancement that could make bioprinting more accurate and compatible with sensitive biological materials.

This sound-based breakthrough signals a new era for hydrogel technology—one that prioritizes speed, precision, and safety while pushing the boundaries of biomedical engineering and sustainable materials science.

By Impact Lab