In a breakthrough that could transform global infrastructure, researchers in the U.S. have engineered a new form of self-healing concrete inspired by nature. Powered by air, sunlight, and water, the innovative material uses synthetic lichen to autonomously repair its own cracks, offering a sustainable and low-maintenance alternative to traditional concrete.

The project, led by Dr. Congrui Grace Jin, an assistant professor at Texas A&M University, mimics the natural symbiosis found in lichens—resilient organisms formed through a partnership between fungi and algae or cyanobacteria. By replicating this biological relationship with engineered microbes, Jin and her team have created a concrete system capable of maintaining and reinforcing itself without external intervention.

At the core of this system are two microbial components: filamentous fungi and cyanobacteria. The cyanobacteria, among the oldest photosynthetic organisms on Earth, use sunlight and carbon dioxide from the air to generate energy. Meanwhile, the fungi produce minerals that seal cracks from within the concrete matrix, effectively restoring the material’s structural integrity. Together, they create a closed-loop, autonomous healing system.

Unlike earlier self-healing concretes—which often rely on added nutrients or embedded capsules that degrade over time—this system functions independently. The only requirements are air, water, and light, making it particularly appealing for remote or extreme environments where routine maintenance is challenging or impossible.

Concrete is the most widely used construction material in the world, second only to water. However, it suffers from a well-known flaw: cracking. Cracks can result from environmental stressors like freeze-thaw cycles, heavy traffic loads, or shrinkage over time. Even microscopic cracks can allow moisture and gases to enter, leading to corrosion of steel reinforcements and eventual structural failure.

Repairing this damage is costly. In the U.S. alone, tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on concrete maintenance. Traditional approaches are not only expensive but also labor-intensive and limited in their ability to detect and resolve internal structural weaknesses early on.

Inspired by the resilience of lichen—organisms that thrive in some of the world’s harshest environments—Jin’s team took a radically different approach. They created a synthetic version of the fungal-cyanobacterial relationship, designed specifically to operate within the challenging conditions of concrete. This biologically engineered material was shown in lab tests to successfully grow and produce minerals that seal cracks, even in alkaline and high-pressure environments.

What sets this method apart is its complete autonomy. Unlike previous microbial healing systems, it doesn’t require manual feeding or external additives, making it more scalable and sustainable for widespread use.

Jin is now working with social scientists to explore public perceptions of using living organisms in infrastructure and to examine the ethical, environmental, and regulatory implications of this technology. As construction begins to intersect with biology, such considerations are essential to ensuring public trust and responsible deployment.

The implications of this innovation are far-reaching. Beyond extending the life of roads, bridges, and buildings, this living concrete could pave the way for sustainable construction in extreme environments, from polar regions to potential future structures on the Moon or Mars.

With the power to heal itself using only the elements around it, this new concrete may one day build a world that’s not just stronger—but smarter.

