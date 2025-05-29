In a remarkable technological leap, neuroscientists and materials scientists have developed infrared-enabled contact lenses that allow both humans and mice to see infrared light—without the need for a power source. Published in the journal Cell, the innovation represents a major step toward noninvasive, wearable “super-vision” devices that could transform security, communication, medical diagnostics, and more.

Unlike bulky infrared night vision goggles, these transparent contact lenses convert invisible near-infrared light (wavelengths between 800 and 1600 nanometers) into visible light detectable by the naked eye. Even more striking, wearers can simultaneously perceive both visible and infrared light, with enhanced infrared clarity when their eyes are closed.

“Our research opens up the potential for noninvasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” said senior author Tian Xue, a neuroscientist at the University of Science and Technology of China. “There are many potential applications—flickering infrared light could be used to transmit information securely or assist in rescue missions, encryption, or anti-counterfeiting.”

The lenses work thanks to specially engineered nanoparticles embedded in soft, non-toxic polymer material—the same kind used in standard contact lenses. These nanoparticles absorb near-infrared radiation and convert it into visible light (in the 400–700 nm range), enabling real-time infrared vision.

This isn’t the research team’s first foray into infrared vision. In earlier work, they injected the same nanoparticles into the retinas of mice. But seeking a safer, noninvasive alternative, the researchers transitioned to contact lens delivery.

To test the new design, mice wearing the infrared contact lenses showed clear signs of perception. When given the choice between a dark box and a box lit only by infrared light, contact-lens-wearing mice chose the dark one—suggesting they could detect the invisible illumination. Their pupils also constricted in response to infrared exposure, and brain scans revealed activity in visual processing areas.

Human participants demonstrated similar success. Wearing the lenses, they were able to see and respond to infrared Morse code-style flashing signals and identify the direction of incoming infrared light. Without the lenses, they saw nothing.

“It’s totally clear-cut,” said Xue. “Without the contact lenses, the subject cannot see anything. With them, they can clearly see the flickering of infrared light.”

Intriguingly, performance improved when participants closed their eyes—because near-infrared light penetrates the eyelid more effectively than visible light, reducing visual noise and enhancing signal clarity.

The researchers further advanced the technology by engineering the nanoparticles to convert different infrared wavelengths into distinct visible colors. For example:

808 nm infrared light → Green light

980 nm infrared light → Blue light

1,532 nm infrared light → Red light

This color-coding ability could dramatically expand applications—not just for infrared imaging, but also for assisting people with color blindness. “By converting red visible light into something like green visible light, this technology could make the invisible visible for color-blind people,” said Xue.

While the contact lenses represent a major breakthrough, they do have limitations. The close proximity of the lens to the retina causes scattered light particles, reducing image sharpness. To address this, the team developed a complementary wearable glass system using the same nanoparticle technology, offering significantly better spatial resolution for detailed infrared viewing.

Currently, the lenses are only capable of detecting relatively strong infrared signals from LED sources. However, the researchers are working to increase the nanoparticles’ sensitivity to capture weaker infrared radiation from broader sources.

“In the future, by working together with materials scientists and optical experts, we hope to make a contact lens with more precise spatial resolution and higher sensitivity,” Xue concluded.

This cutting-edge fusion of neuroscience and nanotechnology opens the door to a new generation of wearable vision enhancements—taking us one step closer to science fiction becoming everyday reality.

