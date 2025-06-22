Scientists at King’s College London have developed a nanoneedle-studded patch that can painlessly collect detailed molecular information from tissues, without cutting, scarring, or removing a single cell. The development could be a game-changer for patients who currently endure invasive procedures to diagnose conditions like cancer and Alzheimer’s. Traditional biopsies are a common procedure performed worldwide. It involves removing small chunks of tissue, often with a needle or scalpel, causing pain, risk of complications, and delays in diagnosis.

For organs like the brain, repeat biopsies are rarely possible. But this new patch with tens of millions of nanoneedles 1,000 times thinner than a human hair offers a pain-free alternative. For many, this could mean earlier diagnosis and more regular monitoring, transforming how diseases are tracked and treated.

“We have been working on nanoneedles for twelve years, but this is our most exciting development yet. It opens a world of possibilities for people with brain cancer, Alzheimer’s, and for advancing personalised medicine,” said Dr Ciro Chiappini, the lead author of the study.

The breakthrough is the result of a highly interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together experts in nanoengineering, clinical oncology, cell biology, and artificial intelligence across King’s College London, the University of Edinburgh, and Ben Gurion University in Israel.

In preclinical studies, the team applied the patch to brain cancer tissue taken from human biopsies and mouse models.

Instead of cutting tissue, the nanoneedles gently extract molecular “fingerprints” such as lipids, proteins, and mRNA directly from living cells. These samples are then analyzed using AI and mass spectrometry to give doctors a real-time window into how diseases are progressing or responding to treatment.

“This approach provides multidimensional molecular information from different types of cells within the same tissue. Traditional biopsies simply cannot do that. And because the process does not destroy the tissue, we can sample the same tissue multiple times, which was previously impossible,” said Dr Chiappini.

Smarter scans, faster calls

Researchers say the patch could revolutionize how diseases are tracked, enabling frequent, non-invasive sampling and faster decisions in surgeries or treatment plans.

While still in the preclinical stage, the results are promising enough to suggest real-world applications could follow in the near future.

The technology could prove especially powerful during brain surgery, where time and precision are critical. By simply pressing the patch onto a suspicious area, surgeons can extract molecular data and receive results within 20 minutes, fast enough to influence real-time decisions about removing cancerous tissue. This could mean fewer delays, more targeted surgeries, and better outcomes for patients.

With the potential to be integrated into contact lenses, bandages, and surgical tools, this nanotech leap could soon bring diagnosis and monitoring straight to the skin’s surface.

Made using the same manufacturing techniques as computer chips, the nanoneedles can be mass-produced and adapted for use in everyday medical devices.

“This could be the beginning of the end for painful biopsies. Our technology opens up new ways to diagnose and monitor disease safely and painlessly – helping doctors and patients make better, faster decisions,” said Dr Chiappini.

By Impact Lab