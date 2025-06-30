Most glaucoma damage occurs when patients are unaware—often while they’re asleep. Traditional eye pressure tests only work when the eyes are open and the patient is in a clinical setting, which means that critical nighttime spikes in intraocular pressure often go undetected. These spikes can lead to permanent vision loss. A breakthrough smart contact lens aims to change that.

Developed by scientists at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, this new contact lens can simultaneously monitor intraocular pressure and track eye movements. Unlike conventional devices, it continues to function when the eyes are closed, transmitting data wirelessly to sensors built into a pair of specially designed eyeglass frames.

This innovation addresses a major limitation in eye monitoring technology. Existing tools typically require open eyes, missing the crucial nighttime hours when intraocular pressure can rise. Research published in Microsystems & Nanoengineering reveals that eye pressure often follows a circadian rhythm, peaking in the early morning before waking—by as much as 3 to 4 mmHg. For glaucoma patients, this rise can be damaging.

The lens looks similar to a regular colored contact lens but houses advanced monitoring components. It includes electromagnetic sensors made from spiral copper coils that detect pressure changes and magnetic particles in a flexible material that track eye movements. When eye pressure increases, the lens slightly deforms, changing the electromagnetic signals that are then captured by the eyeglass sensors. Eye movements are tracked by monitoring how the magnetic field shifts with the motion of the eye.

Measuring around 195 micrometers thick, the lens is within the size range of standard commercial lenses and is built to withstand up to 20% stretching without losing its structure.

Researchers tested the system in artificial eye models, on rabbits, and in preliminary human trials. In rabbit tests, the system detected pressure changes as small as 1 mmHg. Sensitivity levels were 0.22 MHz/mmHg for open eyes and 0.758 MHz/mmHg for closed eyes.

Eye movement tracking results were also strong. In lab conditions, the system achieved 99.375% accuracy with eyes open and 97.5% with eyes closed. In real-world conditions, accuracy remained high, at 97.5% for open eyes and 97.25% for closed.

Human testing involved two volunteers, aged 22 and 23, who wore both the contact lens and the eyeglass frames. The system successfully tracked movement in eight directions while monitoring intraocular pressure simultaneously.

Safety testing included one-week wear trials in rabbits, followed by microscopic examination of eye tissue. No inflammation or tissue damage was observed. Human eye cell exposure tests showed more than 90% cell viability after 72 hours.

Computer simulations confirmed the lens could withstand significant stress without structural failure, confirming the robustness of the design.

Despite promising results, the device has only been tested on two people for short durations. Its long-term safety and effectiveness remain unknown. Most tests were conducted in controlled environments, not during daily life. Additionally, the system’s dependence on special eyeglass frames may limit practicality for some users.

Still, researchers believe this technology could extend beyond glaucoma. It might help monitor other eye diseases, assist in post-surgical recovery, or even detect early signs of systemic conditions like diabetes.

For now, one of the most dangerous threats to vision—nocturnal eye pressure spikes—may finally be monitored effectively. This smart contact lens offers a new layer of defense against the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

