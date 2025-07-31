Researchers at the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) have developed an advanced nanomaterial that simultaneously enables cancer diagnosis, treatment, and immune system activation—marking a major leap forward in nanotechnology-based cancer therapy. This multifunctional platform significantly improves treatment efficiency over traditional single-function nanomaterials and could serve as the foundation for next-generation cancer therapies.

The study, recently published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, highlights how the new material addresses limitations associated with conventional cancer treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. These standard approaches often harm healthy tissues alongside cancerous cells, causing severe side effects. In contrast, nanomaterial-based therapies offer precision targeting, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue while increasing overall treatment effectiveness.

The newly developed nanomaterial, engineered by the KRISS Nanobio Measurement Group, is a triple-layer nanodisk composed of gold (Au) and iron (Fe). The structure places iron at the center, sandwiched between layers of gold. This disk-shaped configuration enhances structural stability compared to traditional spherical nanoparticles and leverages iron’s magnetic properties for targeted treatment. When an external magnet is applied near a tumor, the nanodisks can be guided directly to the site, boosting localized treatment efficiency.

One of the key features of this nanodisk is its built-in photoacoustic (PA) imaging capability. By converting laser-generated heat into ultrasound signals, PA imaging enables real-time tracking of both the tumor location and the progress of drug delivery. In animal studies, the researchers were able to monitor the accumulation of the nanomaterial at tumor sites and determined that the optimal treatment window is approximately six hours after administration.

Unlike conventional nanomaterials, which often rely solely on photothermal therapy (PTT) to kill cancer cells through localized heating, this nanodisk performs three types of treatment mechanisms simultaneously. In addition to PTT, it employs chemical dynamic therapy (CDT) by using iron to generate oxidative stress within the tumor, and ferroptosis therapy, which induces a form of programmed cell death dependent on iron and lipid peroxidation. These multiple therapeutic actions expand the range of cancer types the material can effectively target.

Moreover, the nanodisk activates the body’s immune system. As cancer cells die during treatment, they release danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), which act as signals that trigger the immune system to recognize and respond to remaining or recurring cancer cells. In experimental models, this immune stimulation led to a threefold increase in immune cell activity following treatment with the nanodisk.

This multifunctional design, combining diagnostic imaging, targeted therapy, and immune activation in a single platform, offers an innovative solution for cancer management. The material’s dual-element composition—leveraging the strengths of both gold and iron—marks a departure from conventional single-element nanomaterials and introduces a new paradigm in integrated cancer therapy. The promising results in preclinical trials position this technology as a powerful candidate for future clinical applications.

