GM didn’t just build an electric pickup truck. They built a road-going endurance machine that just rewrote the record books.

In a feat that will make every gas-guzzling truck feel ancient, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Max Range Work Truck has officially gone 1,059 miles on a single charge — crushing the previous world record of 749 miles set by the Lucid Air Grand Touring earlier this year.

The Silverado EV already launched in 2024 with a best-in-class standard range and a 10,000-pound towing capacity. But for this test, GM engineers took a production Max Range WT — no hardware or software changes, just tweaks allowed in the owner’s manual — and turned it into a rolling endurance legend.

Over seven days, 40 engineers rotated through one-hour driving shifts on public roads near GM’s Milford Proving Ground, finishing on Detroit’s Belle Isle. The goal? Squeeze every possible mile out of a charge without turning the test into a lab stunt.

They found the Silverado’s sweet spot at 20–25 mph, with surgical driving precision — no passengers, minimal braking, no climate control, maximum tire pressure, optimized wheel alignment, a tonneau cover for better airflow, and even the spare tire left in the garage. This wasn’t a cheat; it was a masterclass in efficiency.

Jon Doremus, GM’s propulsion calibration engineering manager, put it plainly: “If we drove it downhill the whole time, sure, we’d get insane mileage. But that’s not what this was about. We wanted this to be real, on public roads.”

The result was a record that didn’t just edge past the old one — it obliterated it. More importantly, it sent a clear message: in the electric pickup arms race, GM is not playing catch-up.

And in a final flex, the same Silverado EV that set the record was recharged and used to power a 3D printer… to print the trophy celebrating its own achievement.

If range anxiety was the EV’s last big enemy, this truck just ran it over. Twice.

