For half a century, computing has been chained to silicon. Chips packed with billions of transistors have carried us from room-sized mainframes to smartphones in our pockets, but Moore’s Law is running out of runway. The next frontier may not be smaller circuits at all—but light itself.

At Microsoft’s Cambridge Research Lab in the U.K., scientists have built a prototype analog optical computer (AOC) that doesn’t rely on electrons but beams of light to perform computations. This radical shift could accelerate artificial intelligence, financial modeling, and medical diagnostics by as much as 100 times, while consuming just a fraction of the energy required by today’s processors.

Unlike digital machines that represent data as a long string of binary 1s and 0s, the AOC performs computations directly within a physical system of lenses, micro-LEDs, and sensors. Think of it less as “calculating” and more as embodying the mathematics within the behavior of light itself. That’s why it sidesteps the bottlenecks and heat problems that plague conventional chips, offering a glimpse at a computing future that looks—and operates—very differently.

Proof of Concept: Finance and Medicine

To prove its worth, Microsoft partnered with Barclays Bank to simulate delivery-versus-payment transactions—essentially the financial choreography that clears securities trades between banks. Today’s clearinghouses rely on massive computational resources to juggle billions of dollars in split-second settlements. Even in its early form, the AOC managed thousands of transactions among nearly 2,000 simulated parties. The implication? A scaled-up optical engine could one day power financial networks where milliseconds mean millions.

Healthcare provided another showcase. Using the system’s “digital twin”—a software clone that replicates the behavior of the optical hardware—researchers reconstructed MRI scans in minutes instead of half an hour. The prospect of turning a stressful, lengthy medical scan into a five-minute experience isn’t just a matter of convenience. It could revolutionize access to diagnostics, slashing wait times and making imaging far more scalable worldwide.

AI’s Next Accelerator

Perhaps the boldest claim is that light-powered computing could handle AI workloads with staggering efficiency. Current large language models like GPT or Claude run on vast arrays of GPUs, consuming enormous amounts of energy. The Microsoft team envisions optical systems that could handle reasoning-intensive tasks—like state tracking in conversations—at a hundredth of the energy cost. Today, their prototype manages 256 parameters, but advances in micro-LED miniaturization could push that into the millions or billions.

What’s striking is that the prototype was built from readily available components—micro-LED lights, optical lenses, smartphone-grade sensors—keeping costs low and paving the way for mass production. And with the digital twin, researchers anywhere can begin experimenting with applications before the hardware even matures.

From Silicon to Spectrum

The history of computing has been a relentless march toward speed, efficiency, and scale. But sometimes progress requires a pivot. Just as quantum computing is redefining what’s possible at the atomic scale, optical computing suggests that photons, not electrons, might carry the next leap in intelligence.

The most provocative idea isn’t just faster AI models or quicker MRIs. It’s the possibility that we’ll one day live in a hybrid computational ecosystem: silicon processors for general-purpose tasks, quantum computers for intractable problems, and optical engines for lightning-fast, energy-lean optimization.

Microsoft’s analog optical computer is still in its infancy. But its promise points to a future where computers don’t just crunch numbers—they bend light to think.

For further reading: