By Futurist Thomas Frey

American democracy is broken. Not gradually deteriorating or showing signs of wear—utterly, systemically broken in ways that threaten the foundation of our republic. We’re trapped in a political system that forces 330 million diverse Americans into two rigid camps, rewards extremism over pragmatism, and makes governing nearly impossible. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight, one so elegantly simple yet revolutionary that it could transform American politics overnight: rated voting.

Imagine an electoral system where you could support your favorite candidate without “wasting” your vote. Where politicians built coalitions instead of bases. Where compromise became a virtue rather than betrayal. Where governing majorities emerged from actual consensus rather than barely-winning pluralities. This isn’t utopian fantasy—it’s the proven reality of rated voting systems already working in cities across America.

The Catastrophic Failure of Plurality Voting

To understand why rated voting represents such a quantum leap forward, we first need to acknowledge how spectacularly our current system fails basic democratic principles. Plurality voting—where whoever gets the most votes wins, regardless of whether they achieve majority support—wasn’t designed for modern democracy. It evolved from 18th-century assumptions about simple binary choices and has become increasingly dysfunctional as our society has grown more complex and diverse.

Consider the perverse incentives our current system creates. In plurality voting, a candidate can win with 35% support if the opposition splits between multiple alternatives. This doesn’t just fail to represent majority will—it actively rewards divisive candidates who can consolidate narrow bases while their opponents fragment. The 2016 Republican primary perfectly illustrated this pathology: Trump won state after state with pluralities while the majority of Republican voters consistently preferred someone else. But because those preferences scattered across multiple candidates, the plurality winner took all.

Even worse, plurality voting creates the “spoiler effect” that has poisoned American political discourse for decades. When Ralph Nader won 97,421 votes in Florida during the 2000 presidential election—in a state Bush won by just 537 votes—it demonstrated how third-party candidates don’t provide voters with additional options; they create electoral chaos. The result? Voters learned to vote not for candidates they support, but against candidates they fear most. We’ve transformed democracy from positive choice into negative reaction.

This dynamic has metastasized throughout our political system. Primary elections reward candidates who appeal to the most activated partisan bases rather than those with broad appeal. General elections become exercises in base mobilization rather than persuasion. Politicians learn that moving toward the center means risking primary defeat, while moving toward the extremes energizes supporters. The result is a political class increasingly disconnected from the pragmatic centrism that most Americans actually prefer.

The mathematical reality is stark: plurality voting systematically fails to represent majority will. When surveys consistently show that 60-70% of Americans want politicians to compromise and work together, but our electoral system punishes exactly that behavior, we have a fundamental design flaw, not a cultural problem.

The Rated Voting Revolution

Rated voting (also called score voting or range voting) operates on a beautifully simple principle: instead of choosing just one candidate, voters rate each candidate on a numerical scale—typically 0 to 5 or 0 to 10. The candidate with the highest average or total score wins. That’s it. No complex algorithms, no confusing ballot designs, no mathematical formulas that require advanced degrees to understand.

But this simple change unleashes profound democratic improvements. When voters can express their full range of preferences, several transformative things happen simultaneously:

True Preference Expression: Under plurality voting, a voter who strongly supports Candidate A, mildly likes Candidate B, feels neutral about Candidate C, and strongly opposes Candidate D can only express one piece of this information—their top choice. Rated voting captures the full spectrum. They might rate A=5, B=3, C=2, D=0, providing actionable information about intensity of preference, not just rank order.

Strategic Voting Resistance: The spoiler effect largely disappears because voters can give their true favorite a maximum score while also giving acceptable alternatives decent scores. Supporting a third-party candidate no longer requires sacrificing influence over the major-party outcome. This immediately opens space for new political movements and independent candidates.

Consensus Building: Candidates win not by maximizing support among narrow bases, but by minimizing opposition across broad coalitions. A candidate who generates passionate support from 35% of voters but strong opposition from the rest will lose to someone with moderately positive ratings from 65% of voters. This fundamentally changes campaign strategy from base mobilization to consensus building.

Minority Protection: Intense minority preferences can compete with mild majority preferences in ways that plurality voting makes impossible. If 60% of voters mildly prefer Candidate X while 40% intensely support Candidate Y, rated voting can identify when that intensity justifies minority representation—something crucial for protecting marginalized communities.

Real-World Results That Prove the Theory

Rated voting isn’t theoretical speculation—it’s producing measurable improvements in real American cities. Fargo, North Dakota adopted rated voting for municipal elections in 2018, and the results have been remarkable. Voter satisfaction increased, campaign negativity decreased, and elected officials report feeling more accountable to broad constituencies rather than narrow factions.

The data from Fargo tells a compelling story. In the 2020 mayoral race, voters gave meaningful scores to multiple candidates, demonstrating engagement beyond simple binary choices. Post-election surveys showed higher satisfaction with both the process and outcomes compared to previous plurality elections. Candidates reported running more positive campaigns focused on their own qualifications rather than attacking opponents—because winning requires broad appeal, not just energizing a base against enemies.

St. Louis, Missouri implemented a version of rated voting (approval voting, where voters can approve multiple candidates) for municipal elections in 2021. The results were similarly encouraging: increased voter turnout, more diverse candidate fields, and reduced negative campaigning. Perhaps most significantly, the winning candidates demonstrated broader coalition support than typical plurality winners.

International examples provide even more evidence. Countries and jurisdictions using various forms of rated or ranked voting systems consistently show reduced polarization, increased satisfaction with democratic outcomes, and more collaborative governance. Australia’s ranked-choice voting system has produced more stable coalition governments and reduced the influence of extreme parties. Ireland’s proportional representation through single transferable vote creates legislatures that reflect the actual diversity of voter preferences rather than artificial two-party dominance.

These aren’t cherry-picked examples—they represent consistent patterns wherever electoral systems move beyond plurality voting toward preference-based methods. The improvements aren’t marginal; they’re transformational.

Transforming Political Incentives

The most powerful argument for rated voting lies in how it would reshape political incentives across the entire system. Currently, politicians face a brutal calculus: moving toward the center risks primary challenges from ideological purists, while embracing extremes energizes bases for general elections. Rated voting fundamentally alters this dynamic.

Under rated voting, politicians succeed by maximizing their appeal across broad coalitions while minimizing intense opposition. This creates entirely different strategic imperatives:

Primary Elections Become Inclusive: Instead of appealing to the most activated partisan voters, candidates must build support among the full spectrum of their party’s coalition. This naturally selects for politicians with broader appeal and collaborative instincts.

General Elections Reward Compromise: Candidates can’t win simply by energizing their base and hoping the opposition fragments. They must actively court voters across party lines, making bipartisan cooperation an electoral asset rather than liability.

Third Parties Become Viable: The spoiler effect disappears, creating genuine competition from new political movements. This forces major parties to actually represent their voters rather than taking them for granted, knowing they have nowhere else to go.

Issue-Based Coalitions Emerge: Politicians can support popular policies without worrying about perfect party-line discipline. A Republican who supports climate action or a Democrat who favors fiscal responsibility faces fewer electoral risks when voters can express nuanced preferences.

Governing Becomes Easier: Politicians elected through rated voting arrive in office with mandates for compromise and collaboration rather than partisan warfare. This makes actual governance—passing budgets, addressing crises, implementing policy—significantly more feasible.

The downstream effects ripple through the entire political ecosystem. Interest groups face incentives to build broad coalitions rather than capture narrow factions. Media coverage shifts from horse-race dynamics toward substantive policy analysis. Voters become more engaged because their full range of preferences actually matters.

Addressing the Skeptics

Every significant democratic reform faces predictable objections, and rated voting is no exception. The most common criticisms deserve serious responses:

“It’s too complicated for voters.” This fundamentally underestimates American voters. We successfully navigate complex rating systems constantly—from Amazon reviews to Uber ratings to employee performance evaluations. If Americans can rate restaurants on Yelp, they can rate political candidates. Moreover, early implementation data shows no significant increase in ballot errors or voter confusion.

“It will elect extreme candidates.” This gets the incentives exactly backward. Rated voting systematically disadvantages extreme candidates because winning requires broad appeal, not narrow intensity. The current system is what elects extreme candidates by allowing plurality winners to succeed with minimal coalition building.

“Strategic voting will manipulate results.” All voting systems face strategic voting challenges, but rated voting is significantly more resistant than plurality voting. The mathematical properties of score aggregation make strategic manipulation both more difficult and less effective than under current systems.

“It will destroy the two-party system.” This treats a bug as a feature. The two-party system isn’t mandated by the Constitution or democratic theory—it’s an artifact of plurality voting that has become increasingly dysfunctional. Rated voting enables multiple parties and coalition politics that better represent actual voter preferences.

“Implementation would be too difficult.” Cities across America have already successfully implemented rated voting with existing voting equipment and minimal voter education. The transition requires no constitutional amendments, no complex new technologies, and no fundamental changes to electoral administration.

The Path Forward

The beauty of rated voting lies in its implementability. Unlike constitutional amendments or federal legislation, electoral reforms can start at local levels and scale upward. Cities and counties can adopt rated voting for municipal elections, demonstrating effectiveness and building familiarity. States can implement it for state-level races, creating pressure for federal adoption.

The precedent already exists. Alaska adopted ranked-choice voting for federal elections, Maine uses it for federal races, and dozens of municipalities have implemented various preference-based voting systems. The infrastructure, expertise, and political momentum are building rapidly.

What’s needed now is political will and civic education. Voters need to understand that electoral systems aren’t fixed features of democracy—they’re policy choices that can be changed when they stop serving democratic purposes. The current system’s failures aren’t inevitable; they’re the predictable result of using 18th-century electoral mechanics for 21st-century democratic challenges.

Organizations like FairVote, the Center for Election Science, and Equal Citizens are building bipartisan coalitions for electoral reform. Their work demonstrates that rated voting appeals across party lines because it serves the fundamental democratic value that most Americans share: the belief that elections should reflect actual voter preferences rather than gaming narrow advantages.

A Democracy Worth Fighting For

The stakes couldn’t be higher. American democracy faces existential challenges that plurality voting actively worsens. Climate change, technological disruption, economic inequality, and global competition require collaborative governance and long-term thinking. Our current electoral system rewards exactly the opposite: short-term polarization, zero-sum competition, and governance by crisis.

Rated voting offers a path toward the democracy most Americans actually want: one where politicians compete on vision and competence rather than tribal loyalty, where compromise is strength rather than weakness, where elections produce legitimate mandates for collaborative governance, and where all voices have meaningful representation in democratic discourse.

This isn’t about partisan advantage—it’s about democratic functionality. Rated voting would benefit both conservatives and progressives by creating space for authentic policy debates rather than tribal warfare. It would serve both major parties by forcing them to actually represent their voters rather than taking them for granted. Most importantly, it would serve American democracy by making it work as intended: translating diverse citizen preferences into legitimate governmental action.

The technology exists. The examples prove effectiveness. The crisis demands action. What remains is the political courage to admit that our current system is broken and the democratic wisdom to fix it. Rated voting isn’t just an electoral reform—it’s a restoration of democratic promise. The question isn’t whether we can afford to implement it, but whether we can afford not to.

The future of American democracy hangs in the balance. We can continue limping along with an 18th-century electoral system that grows more dysfunctional each election cycle, or we can upgrade to 21st-century democracy that actually works. The choice, appropriately enough, should be ours to make.