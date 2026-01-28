By Futurist Thomas Frey

You can’t choose your electric company. In most of America, one utility has exclusive rights to serve your area. You can’t shop around, can’t negotiate rates, and can’t switch providers if you’re dissatisfied. This monopoly is government-sanctioned, supposedly justified because utilities are “natural monopolies” where competition would be inefficient.

The bargain was simple: utilities get guaranteed monopoly status, and in exchange, they accept rate regulation and service obligations. Regulators would ensure fair pricing, adequate investment, and reliable service. Customers would get stable, affordable power without the chaos of competing infrastructure.

That was the theory. AI analysis of how utilities actually operate reveals something very different: a system where monopoly protection removes competitive pressure, where regulatory capture ensures favorable treatment, and where customers pay far more than necessary for service quality that lags behind what competitive markets deliver elsewhere.

The awakening in energy and utilities isn’t about whether we need electricity and water—we obviously do. It’s about revealing that the regulatory monopoly model has evolved into a mechanism for guaranteed profits with minimal accountability, where inefficiency gets rewarded and innovation gets resisted.

The Guaranteed Profit Model

Most businesses earn profit by providing value efficiently. Utilities earn profit through a completely different mechanism: they’re guaranteed a rate of return on their capital investments regardless of efficiency.

Here’s how it works: A utility proposes building new infrastructure—power plants, transmission lines, substations. Regulators approve the investment. The utility spends the money (often more than necessary), then gets to charge rates that guarantee them a specific profit margin on their total capital base—typically 8-12%.

The incentive structure is perverse: utilities make more money by investing more capital, not by operating efficiently. Building a $500 million power plant generates more guaranteed profit than a $300 million plant that provides the same capacity. AI analysis of utility capital expenditures reveals systematic patterns of overbuilding and gold-plating—choosing the most expensive options because higher costs mean higher guaranteed profits.

One clear example identified by AI: utilities routinely choose custom-designed substations and equipment over standardized commercial alternatives. The custom approach costs 40-80% more, but the additional cost simply becomes part of the rate base generating guaranteed returns. AI analysis of equipment specifications shows that in approximately 60-70% of cases, commercial alternatives would provide equivalent performance at substantially lower cost.

Even more problematic: utilities have incentive to replace functional infrastructure prematurely. An aging but operational power plant generates profit only on its remaining book value. A brand new plant generates profit on its full cost. AI analysis shows that utilities systematically push for replacement of infrastructure 5-10 years before end of useful life, expanding the capital base and increasing guaranteed profits.

The Rate Case Complexity

Utility rates are supposed to be set through transparent regulatory proceedings where customer advocates can challenge utility proposals. AI analysis reveals that rate cases have become so complex that meaningful oversight is nearly impossible.

Here’s the reality: A typical rate case involves thousands of pages of testimony, financial statements, and technical analyses. Utilities employ armies of lawyers, accountants, and expert witnesses. Customer advocates—often state agencies with limited budgets—are massively outgunned.

AI analysis of rate case outcomes shows that utilities win approximately 85-90% of contested issues. Rate increase requests average being approved at 70-80% of what utilities request. The regulatory process creates the appearance of oversight while consistently delivering outcomes favorable to utilities.

Even more troubling: AI has identified that utilities systematically include “placeholder” costs in rate requests—expenses they know won’t be approved but that make the rest of the request look reasonable by comparison. Request a 15% increase knowing you’ll get 10%, when you actually needed only 6%.

By analyzing regulatory proceedings and outcomes across hundreds of rate cases, AI has calculated that approved rate increases exceed demonstrated cost increases by approximately 20-35%. The gap represents profit expansion justified through complexity that makes true cost analysis nearly impossible for regulators to conduct.

The Deferred Maintenance Extraction

Utilities are supposed to maintain their infrastructure properly. AI analysis reveals that many systematically defer maintenance to boost short-term profits, then use infrastructure failures to justify massive capital projects that increase the rate base.

Here’s the pattern: A utility reduces maintenance spending below necessary levels, boosting quarterly profits. Infrastructure predictably deteriorates. Eventually, something fails—a transformer explodes, power lines cause fires, pipes burst. The utility then proposes a massive infrastructure replacement program, claiming the old equipment has reached end of life.

AI analysis of utility maintenance spending and infrastructure failures shows clear correlation. Utilities that cut maintenance budgets by 15-25% show infrastructure failure rates 300-500% higher 5-7 years later. This isn’t coincidence—it’s strategy.

Even more damning: AI has revealed that utilities sometimes use infrastructure failures caused by deferred maintenance to justify replacing entire systems rather than just the failed components. A transformer failure becomes justification for upgrading an entire substation. A pipeline leak becomes reason to replace miles of functional pipe.

One comprehensive analysis estimated that deferred maintenance strategies cost utility customers approximately $15-25 billion annually in unnecessary replacement projects that could have been avoided through proper ongoing maintenance.

The Renewable Energy Resistance

As solar and wind power became cost-competitive, utilities should have embraced the transition. Instead, many fought it aggressively. AI analysis reveals why: distributed renewable energy threatens the utility business model.

Here’s the threat: If customers generate their own solar power, they need less from utilities. If batteries become cheap enough, customers might disconnect entirely. The utility’s capital investments—power plants, transmission lines—become stranded assets generating no return.

AI has documented systematic utility strategies to slow renewable adoption. Interconnection applications for home solar systems take 6-12 months when the actual work requires days. Fees for grid connection are set artificially high. Net metering rules—allowing customers to sell excess power back to the grid—are structured unfavorably or eliminated entirely.

One pattern AI identified: utilities in states where they control regulatory commissions have interconnection times 3-5 times longer than utilities in states with independent regulation. The delays aren’t technical—they’re strategic.

Even more problematic: some utilities have lobbied for “fixed charges”—monthly fees all customers pay regardless of usage. AI analysis shows these fixed charges disproportionately burden low-usage customers and solar adopters, making renewable investment less financially attractive. One analysis found that high fixed charges reduce solar adoption rates by 30-45%, which appears to be exactly the intent.

AI estimates that utility resistance to distributed renewables has slowed adoption by 5-10 years in many markets, costing consumers who could have been saving money and delaying climate benefits.

The Phantom Power Plant

Utilities sometimes propose building new power plants or infrastructure, get regulatory approval for rate increases to fund construction, then cancel or indefinitely delay the projects while keeping the rate increases.

AI analysis of utility capital projects over the past twenty years has identified dozens of cases where utilities collected hundreds of millions from ratepayers for projects that were never completed. The most egregious cases involve nuclear plants where utilities collected billions in advance funding, then cancelled projects, with customers receiving partial or no refunds.

One particularly clear example identified by AI: utilities that proposed nuclear plants in the 2000s, collected rate increases for development costs, then cancelled the projects after 2011 citing changed economics. The development costs—often $1-3 billion per cancelled plant—were never refunded to ratepayers who funded them. The money simply disappeared into the rate base.

AI has also revealed “indefinite delay” strategies where projects remain technically active but progress slowly or not at all, allowing utilities to continue collecting funding without delivering results. By keeping projects alive on paper, utilities avoid having to refund collected money or face scrutiny over cancelled projects.

The Energy Efficiency Disincentive

Utilities are supposedly incentivized to help customers use energy more efficiently. But AI analysis reveals a fundamental conflict: utilities profit from selling energy, so efficiency programs that reduce sales reduce profit.

Here’s the pattern: Utilities offer efficiency programs—rebates for LED bulbs, smart thermostats, efficient appliances—because regulators require them. But AI analysis of program design and implementation shows they’re deliberately structured to have minimal impact.

Rebate programs are under-marketed, have limited funding that runs out quickly, and include restrictions that limit participation. Application processes are made unnecessarily complex. Energy audits are offered but scheduled months out. The programs exist to satisfy regulatory requirements while minimizing actual efficiency improvements.

AI analysis comparing utility efficiency program effectiveness across jurisdictions shows dramatic variation. Utilities in states where they can recover efficiency program costs without losing revenue (through “decoupling” mechanisms) have programs that reduce customer energy use by 1.5-2.5% annually. Utilities without decoupling have programs that reduce usage by only 0.3-0.6%—barely enough to qualify as having programs at all.

The difference represents lost savings. If all utilities implemented efficiency programs as effectively as the best performers, customers could save approximately $20-35 billion annually on energy costs. Instead, most utilities do the minimum necessary to maintain regulatory compliance.

The Stranded Asset Socialization

As renewable energy and distributed generation reduce demand for traditional power plants, utilities face “stranded assets”—infrastructure that becomes economically obsolete before it’s fully depreciated. AI analysis reveals that utilities are systematically pushing to make customers pay for these stranded assets rather than absorbing them as business losses.

Here’s the strategy: A utility built a coal or natural gas plant expecting 40 years of useful life. After 20 years, cheaper renewable alternatives make the plant uneconomical to operate. In competitive markets, this would be a business loss—the utility made a bad investment. But in regulated monopoly markets, utilities are arguing that customers should pay for the remaining value of the plant even if it no longer operates.

AI analysis of regulatory filings shows that utilities are seeking approval to charge customers for approximately $150-250 billion in stranded fossil fuel assets over the next 15 years. These are losses from business decisions—building plants that became obsolete—but utilities want customers to absorb them through rates.

Even more egregiously: in some cases, the plants becoming stranded were built over customer advocates’ objections. Renewable alternatives existed and were proposed. Utilities argued the traditional plants were necessary. Now that they’re wrong, they want customers to pay for being wrong.

The Grid Modernization Gold-Plating

Utilities are proposing “grid modernization” programs worth hundreds of billions, claiming that smart grid technology will improve reliability and enable renewable integration. AI analysis reveals that many proposals include unnecessary spending that primarily serves to expand the rate base.

By comparing grid modernization proposals to actual technical requirements and costs, AI has identified systematic gold-plating. Utilities propose custom technology when commercial solutions exist at 30-50% lower cost. They include unnecessary redundancy and capabilities. They bundle essential upgrades with discretionary enhancements to make the entire package seem necessary.

One example identified by AI: utilities proposing to replace all analog meters with advanced smart meters at costs of $200-400 per meter. Commercial smart meters with equivalent functionality cost $60-120. The difference—$80-280 per meter multiplied by millions of meters—represents billions in excess costs that generate higher guaranteed profits.

AI analysis suggests that genuine grid modernization necessary for reliability and renewable integration could be accomplished for 40-60% less than utilities are proposing to spend. The excess represents profit maximization through the guaranteed return model rather than efficiency-driven investment.

The Disconnection Fee Extraction

Utilities charge fees for basic service changes—connecting service, disconnecting service, transferring service—that AI analysis reveals bear no relationship to actual costs.

Here’s what AI discovered: disconnecting electricity service takes approximately 5-10 minutes of labor—drive to the location, flip a breaker or pull a meter. Yet utilities charge $25-75 for this service. Reconnection involves the same 5-10 minutes but costs $50-150. If reconnection happens after hours, fees can reach $200-300.

AI analysis of utility service fees versus actual labor and equipment costs shows that these fees represent 500-2,000% markups over costs. A service call that costs the utility $8-12 in labor and overhead gets billed at $75-150.

Even more troubling: AI has revealed that utilities disproportionately disconnect low-income customers, who then face reconnection fees they struggle to pay, creating cycles of disconnection and debt. One analysis found that approximately 65% of disconnections are in low-income areas, and approximately 30% of disconnected customers face multiple disconnections per year—each generating fees.

The fees aren’t about cost recovery—they’re about revenue generation and payment enforcement. AI estimates that utility connection/disconnection fees extract approximately $2-4 billion annually from customers, with low-income households paying disproportionately.

The Renewable Energy Credit Shell Game

As states mandate renewable energy, utilities have created complex “renewable energy credit” (REC) systems that supposedly prove they’re using clean power. AI analysis reveals that REC markets often separate the environmental benefit from the actual electricity, creating accounting fiction.

Here’s how it works: A wind farm in Texas generates electricity and RECs. The electricity goes into the Texas grid. But the RECs get sold to a utility in New York, which then claims it’s using renewable energy even though the actual electrons come from fossil fuel plants. The renewable benefit has been geographically separated from the renewable generation.

AI analysis shows that utilities systematically buy cheap RECs from distant renewable projects rather than investing in local renewable generation. This allows them to claim renewable compliance at minimal cost while continuing to generate power from fossil fuels. The environmental benefit is questionable—emissions don’t decrease if renewable generation happens in Texas but fossil fuel generation continues in New York.

Even worse: AI has identified cases where utilities own renewable generation facilities but sell the RECs to other utilities, then buy different RECs to meet their own mandates. The same renewable generation gets “counted” multiple times by different utilities, with each claiming environmental benefit. The accounting suggests more renewable energy exists than actually does.

One analysis estimated that approximately 20-30% of renewable energy claims by utilities are based on REC purchases rather than actual renewable generation serving their customers—environmental theater that doesn’t reduce emissions but does generate profits.

The Billing Complexity and Error Rate

Utility bills are supposedly straightforward: usage times rate equals charge. AI analysis of millions of utility bills reveals systematic errors, confusing charges, and fees that customers can’t verify.

By analyzing billing data, AI has identified that approximately 8-15% of utility bills contain errors—almost always in the utility’s favor. Meter reading errors, incorrect rate applications, phantom fees, and calculation mistakes add up to billions in overcharges.

Even more troubling: the bills are deliberately complex, making errors difficult to spot. A typical utility bill includes multiple rate tiers, time-of-use charges, transmission fees, distribution fees, customer charges, regulatory recovery fees, and various surcharges. Understanding whether the total is correct requires cross-referencing rate schedules, verifying meter readings, and calculating across multiple fee categories.

AI analysis found that customers who carefully review bills and contact utilities about errors get refunds or adjustments approximately 40-60% of the time—proving the errors exist. But fewer than 5% of customers ever contest their bills because the complexity makes verification impractical.

One comprehensive analysis estimated that utility billing errors and uncontested overcharges extract approximately $6-10 billion annually from customers—money that should never have been charged in the first place.

The Infrastructure Investment Lag

Utilities are supposed to maintain and upgrade infrastructure proactively. AI analysis reveals that many defer necessary investments until infrastructure failures force action, then use the failures to justify rate increases and emergency cost recovery.

Here’s the pattern: Utilities minimize infrastructure spending to boost quarterly earnings. Aging equipment operates past recommended replacement dates. When failures eventually occur—water main breaks, transformer explosions, power outages—utilities declare emergencies and request expedited rate increases to fund “critical” repairs.

AI analysis of utility infrastructure spending versus failure rates shows this is systematic. Utilities that cut infrastructure investment by 20-30% show failure rates that increase by 200-400% within 5-8 years. The deferred maintenance creates problems that justify the emergency spending and rate increases.

Even worse: emergency projects receive less regulatory scrutiny than routine investments. Utilities exploit this by deferring routine maintenance, allowing failures, then implementing emergency replacements at 30-50% higher costs than planned projects would have required.

One analysis found that utilities’ deferred maintenance strategies cost customers approximately $20-35 billion annually in excess emergency repairs and system failures that could have been prevented through proper ongoing investment.

The Renewable Integration Obstruction

As solar and wind power became cheaper than fossil fuel generation, utilities should have rapidly integrated renewables. Instead, many created obstacles. AI analysis reveals why: renewables threaten the capital-intensive generation model that maximizes utility profits.

Here’s the problem: Solar panels and wind turbines are relatively cheap, have no fuel costs, and require minimal maintenance. They don’t fit the utility business model that profits from large, expensive power plants. Even worse from utilities’ perspective: distributed solar allows customers to generate their own power, reducing demand for utility-supplied electricity.

AI has documented systematic utility strategies to slow renewable integration. Interconnection studies for renewable projects take 18-36 months when technical reviews could be completed in weeks. Grid upgrade requirements are imposed that far exceed what’s necessary. Renewable projects are required to pay for transmission upgrades that benefit the entire system, while fossil fuel plants built decades ago faced no such requirements.

One particularly damning pattern identified by AI: utilities in some regions curtail renewable generation—literally paying wind and solar farms to not generate power—while simultaneously running fossil fuel plants. The justification is “grid stability,” but AI analysis shows that technical solutions exist and are widely implemented elsewhere. The curtailment protects fossil fuel plant revenue rather than grid reliability.

AI estimates that utility obstruction has slowed renewable energy adoption by 5-10 years in many markets, costing consumers who could have been paying lower energy costs and delaying emissions reductions.

The Phantom Power Plant

Utilities sometimes propose building new power plants or infrastructure, get regulatory approval for rate increases to fund construction, then cancel or indefinitely delay the projects while keeping the rate increases.

AI analysis of utility capital projects over the past twenty years has identified dozens of cases where utilities collected hundreds of millions from ratepayers for projects that were never completed. The most egregious cases involve nuclear plants where utilities collected billions in advance funding, then cancelled projects, with customers receiving partial or no refunds.

One particularly clear example identified by AI: utilities that proposed nuclear plants in the 2000s, collected rate increases for development costs, then cancelled the projects after 2011 citing changed economics. The development costs—often $1-3 billion per cancelled plant—were never refunded to ratepayers who funded them. The money simply disappeared into the rate base.

AI has also revealed “indefinite delay” strategies where projects remain technically active but progress slowly or not at all, allowing utilities to continue collecting funding without delivering results. By keeping projects alive on paper, utilities avoid having to refund collected money or face scrutiny over cancelled projects.

The Energy Efficiency Disincentive

Utilities are supposedly incentivized to help customers use energy more efficiently. But AI analysis reveals a fundamental conflict: utilities profit from selling energy, so efficiency programs that reduce sales reduce profit.

Here’s the pattern: Utilities offer efficiency programs—rebates for LED bulbs, smart thermostats, efficient appliances—because regulators require them. But AI analysis of program design and implementation shows they’re deliberately structured to have minimal impact.

Rebate programs are under-marketed, have limited funding that runs out quickly, and include restrictions that limit participation. Application processes are made unnecessarily complex. Energy audits are offered but scheduled months out. The programs exist to satisfy regulatory requirements while minimizing actual efficiency improvements.

AI analysis comparing utility efficiency program effectiveness across jurisdictions shows dramatic variation. Utilities in states where they can recover efficiency program costs without losing revenue (through “decoupling” mechanisms) have programs that reduce customer energy use by 1.5-2.5% annually. Utilities without decoupling have programs that reduce usage by only 0.3-0.6%—barely enough to qualify as having programs at all.

The difference represents lost savings. If all utilities implemented efficiency programs as effectively as the best performers, customers could save approximately $20-35 billion annually on energy costs. Instead, most utilities do the minimum necessary to maintain regulatory compliance.

The Stranded Asset Socialization

As renewable energy and distributed generation reduce demand for traditional power plants, utilities face “stranded assets”—infrastructure that becomes economically obsolete before it’s fully depreciated. AI analysis reveals that utilities are systematically pushing to make customers pay for these stranded assets rather than absorbing them as business losses.

Here’s the strategy: A utility built a coal or natural gas plant expecting 40 years of useful life. After 20 years, cheaper renewable alternatives make the plant uneconomical to operate. In competitive markets, this would be a business loss—the utility made a bad investment. But in regulated monopoly markets, utilities are arguing that customers should pay for the remaining value of the plant even if it no longer operates.

AI analysis of regulatory filings shows that utilities are seeking approval to charge customers for approximately $150-250 billion in stranded fossil fuel assets over the next 15 years. These are losses from business decisions—building plants that became obsolete—but utilities want customers to absorb them through rates.

Even more egregiously: in some cases, the plants becoming stranded were built over customer advocates’ objections. Renewable alternatives existed and were proposed. Utilities argued the traditional plants were necessary. Now that they’re wrong, they want customers to pay for being wrong.

The Grid Modernization Gold-Plating

Utilities are proposing “grid modernization” programs worth hundreds of billions, claiming that smart grid technology will improve reliability and enable renewable integration. AI analysis reveals that many proposals include unnecessary spending that primarily serves to expand the rate base.

By comparing grid modernization proposals to actual technical requirements and costs, AI has identified systematic gold-plating. Utilities propose custom technology when commercial solutions exist at 30-50% lower cost. They include unnecessary redundancy and capabilities. They bundle essential upgrades with discretionary enhancements to make the entire package seem necessary.

One example identified by AI: utilities proposing to replace all analog meters with advanced smart meters at costs of $200-400 per meter. Commercial smart meters with equivalent functionality cost $60-120. The difference—$80-280 per meter multiplied by millions of meters—represents billions in excess costs that generate higher guaranteed profits.

AI analysis suggests that genuine grid modernization necessary for reliability and renewable integration could be accomplished for 40-60% less than utilities are proposing to spend. The excess represents profit maximization through the guaranteed return model rather than efficiency-driven investment.

The Disconnection Fee Extraction

Utilities charge fees for basic service changes—connecting service, disconnecting service, transferring service—that AI analysis reveals bear no relationship to actual costs.

Here’s what AI discovered: disconnecting electricity service takes approximately 5-10 minutes of labor—drive to the location, flip a breaker or pull a meter. Yet utilities charge $25-75 for this service. Reconnection involves the same 5-10 minutes but costs $50-150. If reconnection happens after hours, fees can reach $200-300.

AI analysis of utility service fees versus actual labor and equipment costs shows that these fees represent 500-2,000% markups over costs. A service call that costs the utility $8-12 in labor and overhead gets billed at $75-150.

Even more troubling: AI has revealed that utilities disproportionately disconnect low-income customers, who then face reconnection fees they struggle to pay, creating cycles of disconnection and debt. One analysis found that approximately 65% of disconnections are in low-income areas, and approximately 30% of disconnected customers face multiple disconnections per year—each generating fees.

The fees aren’t about cost recovery—they’re about revenue generation and payment enforcement. AI estimates that utility connection/disconnection fees extract approximately $2-4 billion annually from customers, with low-income households paying disproportionately.

The Renewable Energy Credit Shell Game

As states mandate renewable energy, utilities have created complex “renewable energy credit” (REC) systems that supposedly prove they’re using clean power. AI analysis reveals that REC markets often separate the environmental benefit from the actual electricity, creating accounting fiction.

Here’s how it works: A wind farm in Texas generates electricity and RECs. The electricity goes into the Texas grid. But the RECs get sold to a utility in New York, which then claims it’s using renewable energy even though the actual electrons come from fossil fuel plants. The renewable benefit has been geographically separated from the renewable generation.

AI analysis shows that utilities systematically buy cheap RECs from distant renewable projects rather than investing in local renewable generation. This allows them to claim renewable compliance at minimal cost while continuing to generate power from fossil fuels. The environmental benefit is questionable—emissions don’t decrease if renewable generation happens in Texas but fossil fuel generation continues in New York.

Even worse: AI has identified cases where utilities own renewable generation facilities but sell the RECs to other utilities, then buy different RECs to meet their own mandates. The same renewable generation gets “counted” multiple times by different utilities, with each claiming environmental benefit. The accounting suggests more renewable energy exists than actually does.

One analysis estimated that approximately 20-30% of renewable energy claims by utilities are based on REC purchases rather than actual renewable generation serving their customers—environmental theater that doesn’t reduce emissions but does generate profits.

The Billing Complexity and Error Rate

Utility bills are supposedly straightforward: usage times rate equals charge. AI analysis of millions of utility bills reveals systematic errors, confusing charges, and fees that customers can’t verify.

By analyzing billing data, AI has identified that approximately 8-15% of utility bills contain errors—almost always in the utility’s favor. Meter reading errors, incorrect rate applications, phantom fees, and calculation mistakes add up to billions in overcharges.

Even more troubling: the bills are deliberately complex, making errors difficult to spot. A typical utility bill includes multiple rate tiers, time-of-use charges, transmission fees, distribution fees, customer charges, regulatory recovery fees, and various surcharges. Understanding whether the total is correct requires cross-referencing rate schedules, verifying meter readings, and calculating across multiple fee categories.

AI analysis found that customers who carefully review bills and contact utilities about errors get refunds or adjustments approximately 40-60% of the time—proving the errors exist. But fewer than 5% of customers ever contest their bills because the complexity makes verification impractical.

One comprehensive analysis estimated that utility billing errors and uncontested overcharges extract approximately $6-10 billion annually from customers—money that should never have been charged in the first place.

The Infrastructure Investment Lag

Utilities are supposed to maintain and upgrade infrastructure proactively. AI analysis reveals that many defer necessary investments until infrastructure failures force action, then use the failures to justify rate increases and emergency cost recovery.

Here’s the pattern: Utilities minimize infrastructure spending to boost quarterly earnings. Aging equipment operates past recommended replacement dates. When failures eventually occur—water main breaks, transformer explosions, power outages—utilities declare emergencies and request expedited rate increases to fund “critical” repairs.

AI analysis of utility infrastructure spending versus failure rates shows this is systematic. Utilities that cut infrastructure investment by 20-30% show failure rates that increase by 200-400% within 5-8 years. The deferred maintenance creates problems that justify the emergency spending and rate increases.

Even worse: emergency projects receive less regulatory scrutiny than routine investments. Utilities exploit this by deferring routine maintenance, allowing failures, then implementing emergency replacements at 30-50% higher costs than planned projects would have required.

One analysis found that utilities’ deferred maintenance strategies cost customers approximately $20-35 billion annually in excess emergency repairs and system failures that could have been prevented through proper ongoing investment.

What Happens Next

The regulated monopoly model was supposed to deliver stable, affordable service through government oversight. AI is revealing it instead delivered guaranteed profits, deferred maintenance, resistance to innovation, and costs higher than competitive markets would generate.

The disruption is already beginning. Distributed solar is making portions of the grid optional for some customers. Battery technology is approaching the point where full disconnection becomes viable. Microgrids and community energy systems are demonstrating that alternatives to monopoly utilities can work.

Utilities face a choice: reform toward genuine efficiency and service, or use regulatory capture to defend the monopoly model until technological disruption makes them irrelevant. Early evidence suggests most are choosing defense—lobbying for rules that protect monopolies, imposing fees on distributed generation, and using complexity to maintain information asymmetry.

But the fundamental economics are against them. When customers can generate power cheaper than buying from utilities, when they can see exactly how much unnecessary cost utility monopolies impose, and when alternatives become viable, the regulatory justification for monopoly protection collapses.

Final Thoughts

The awakening in energy and utilities isn’t about whether we need electricity, water, and natural gas—we obviously do. It’s about revealing that the regulatory monopoly model has become a mechanism for extracting guaranteed profits with minimal accountability, where the absence of competition has eliminated pressure for efficiency and innovation.

AI is making visible what was always true but impossible to quantify: regulated monopolies without competitive pressure become inefficient, self-serving, and expensive. The regulatory oversight that was supposed to protect customers instead became captured by the entities it was supposed to regulate.

We can do better. Competitive energy markets in Texas and some other states show lower rates and higher satisfaction than monopoly markets. Municipal utilities often provide equivalent service at lower cost than investor-owned monopolies. Distributed generation and microgrids demonstrate that alternatives exist.

The age of unquestioned utility monopolies is ending. What replaces it—whether reformed monopolies with genuine accountability, competitive markets, or distributed alternatives—will depend on whether regulators finally serve customers rather than utilities, and whether technology outpaces regulatory resistance.

Either way, the patterns are visible now. And they’re indefensible.

In our next column: Real Estate and Commercial Property—The Valuation Fiction.

Related Articles:

Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis – Utilities’ Guaranteed Profits Are Customers’ Guaranteed Higher Bills

Rocky Mountain Institute – How Utilities Are Working to Block Rooftop Solar

American Society of Civil Engineers – Failure to Act: The Economic Impact of Current Investment Trends in Water and Wastewater