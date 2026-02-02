By Futurist Thomas Frey

Every year, Americans collectively spend over 6 billion hours and approximately $200-300 billion complying with the federal tax code. We file returns that the IRS already has most information to complete. We pay professionals to navigate complexity that serves no policy purpose. We structure our finances not for economic efficiency but for tax optimization. And we accept this as inevitable—the supposed price of funding government.

AI analysis of the tax code, compliance costs, enforcement patterns, and actual versus stated tax rates is revealing something very different: a system where complexity has become the product, not a byproduct. Where those who can afford sophisticated advice pay far less than statutory rates suggest while those who can’t afford advice overpay. Where the tax preparation industry actively lobbies against simplification to protect profits. Where enforcement targets easy cases rather than lucrative ones.

The awakening in taxation isn’t about whether taxes are necessary—they obviously are. It’s about revealing that our tax system has evolved into something that serves tax professionals, sophisticated taxpayers, and special interests far more than it serves stated policy goals or basic fairness. And AI is now capable of analyzing millions of returns, comparing effective rates across income levels, and revealing patterns that make the complexity advantage impossible to deny.

The Tax Preparation Industry Protection Racket

Tax preparation is a $15-20 billion industry built on complexity. AI analysis reveals that this industry actively lobbies against tax simplification that would eliminate the need for their services.

Here’s the reality: The IRS already receives W-2s, 1099s, and most income information before you file your return. In principle, the IRS could send you a pre-filled return showing what they calculate you owe. You could verify it, make adjustments if needed, and be done in minutes. This “return-free” system works successfully in dozens of countries.

But it doesn’t exist in the United States. Why? AI analysis of lobbying records shows that tax preparation companies—Intuit (TurboTax), H&R Block, and others—have spent over $100 million lobbying Congress to prevent IRS from offering free, simple filing options. They’ve successfully blocked return-free filing legislation repeatedly.

Even worse: AI has revealed that these companies lobbied for the “Free File Alliance”—an agreement where they’d provide free filing to low-income taxpayers in exchange for IRS not creating its own free system. Then they deliberately made their “free” options difficult to find, steering users to paid products instead. Internal documents revealed by AI analysis showed explicit strategies to limit free filing adoption while maintaining the appearance of serving low-income users.

The result: Americans pay billions annually for tax preparation services that shouldn’t be necessary. The complexity isn’t an inevitable result of policy—it’s actively maintained by an industry profiting from it.

One estimate: if the U.S. adopted return-free filing like many other countries, compliance costs would decrease by approximately $50-100 billion annually—money that currently goes to navigating complexity rather than to taxpayers or to government.

The Effective Rate Versus Statutory Rate Fiction

The U.S. has progressive tax brackets with top federal rates of 37%. But AI analysis of actual tax payments reveals that effective rates—what people actually pay—bear little relationship to statutory rates, with the wealthy often paying lower effective rates than middle-class taxpayers.

Here’s what AI discovered by analyzing millions of tax returns: The top 1% of earners have average statutory marginal rates around 35-37%, but effective rates (total tax as percentage of total income) averaging 24-26%. Meanwhile, middle-class earners with marginal rates of 22-24% often have effective rates nearly as high (18-22%) because they lack access to the deductions, credits, and structures that reduce effective rates.

Even more striking: at the very top of the wealth distribution, effective rates drop dramatically. Billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals often show effective federal income tax rates below 10%—lower than many middle-class workers—through combinations of capital gains treatment, carried interest, step-up basis, and sophisticated structuring.

AI analysis reveals the mechanisms:

Income characterized as capital gains (taxed at 20% max) versus ordinary income (taxed at 37% max)

Unrealized gains never taxed (can borrow against assets without triggering taxes)

Charitable donation deductions of appreciated assets

Business loss deductions offsetting other income

State and local tax strategies

International structures and treaty shopping

Estate planning that eliminates capital gains through step-up basis

These aren’t illegal—they’re features of the code deliberately designed this way. But their cumulative effect is a system where stated progressivity is largely fictional. The code appears progressive when you look at brackets, but operates regressively when you analyze actual payments.

One comprehensive AI analysis found that if all income were taxed at the rates suggested by statutory brackets (eliminating preferential treatment, deductions, and avoidance strategies), federal revenue would increase by approximately $300-500 billion annually from high-income earners alone—suggesting that’s how much the complexity advantage is worth.

The Corporate Tax Rate Illusion

The statutory federal corporate tax rate is 21%. AI analysis of actual corporate tax payments reveals that most large corporations pay far less, with many profitable companies paying zero or negative federal income tax.

Here’s the pattern identified by AI: Analysis of Fortune 500 companies shows average effective tax rates of 10-15%, with substantial variation. Many highly profitable companies pay single-digit rates. Some pay zero while reporting billions in profits to shareholders.

The mechanisms AI has revealed:

Offshore profit shifting (intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions)

Accelerated depreciation allowing immediate deductions for long-term assets

R&D credits that can exceed actual R&D spending

Loss carryforwards that can shelter profits for years

Stock option deductions

Renewable energy credits

International tax structures

Even more problematic: AI analysis shows corporations employ armies of tax professionals to find and exploit every possible deduction, credit, and structure. A Fortune 500 company might have 50-200 people working on tax strategy and compliance. They conduct internal studies estimating return-on-investment for tax planning—and routinely find that $1 spent on tax planning returns $10-50 in tax savings.

This creates asymmetry. Large corporations can afford sophisticated tax optimization. Small businesses cannot. The result: large profitable corporations often pay lower effective rates than small businesses with identical profit margins.

AI has also revealed systematic gaming of international rules. Corporations shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions through transfer pricing—charging their own subsidiaries inflated rates for intellectual property, management services, or loans. The high-tax jurisdiction shows minimal profit; the low-tax jurisdiction shows enormous profit. All perfectly legal, carefully documented, and systematically reducing taxes paid.

One estimate: if corporations paid rates approaching the 21% statutory rate, federal revenue would increase by approximately $150-250 billion annually. That’s the value of corporate tax complexity advantage.

The Audit Selection Bias

The IRS is supposed to audit returns most likely to have errors or underreporting. AI analysis reveals that audit patterns are inversely related to taxpayer wealth—the IRS audits low-income taxpayers at higher rates than wealthy ones, despite wealthy taxpayers having far more complex returns with greater opportunities for underreporting.

Here’s what AI discovered: Taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)—primarily low-income workers—face audit rates approximately 5 times higher than taxpayers earning $200,000-500,000. Meanwhile, taxpayers earning over $10 million—whose returns are most complex and most likely to underreport—face lower audit rates than middle-income taxpayers.

Why? AI analysis of IRS operations reveals that auditing simple EITC returns is cheap and fast—mostly done through automated correspondence. Auditing wealthy taxpayers requires specialized agents, takes months or years, and often involves appeals and litigation. The IRS, facing budget constraints, optimizes for easy audits that generate quick revenue rather than complex audits that generate more revenue but require more resources.

Even worse: AI has revealed that IRS audit rates for wealthy taxpayers have declined dramatically over the past decade. In 2011, taxpayers earning over $1 million faced audit rates around 12%. By 2020, that rate had fallen to approximately 2.5%. Meanwhile, EITC audit rates remained stable around 1.5-2.0%—meaning low-income taxpayers faced nearly equal audit rates to millionaires despite vastly different tax situations.

The pattern is clear: the IRS audits those least able to afford defense and least likely to have complex underreporting, while avoiding audits of those most able to pay (with sophisticated advice) and most likely to have significant underreporting.

AI estimates that shifting audit focus toward high-income, high-complexity returns would increase revenue by approximately $50-100 billion annually—but would require IRS investment in expertise and resources that Congress has systematically denied.

The Tax Loss Harvesting Advantage

Wealthy investors use “tax loss harvesting”—selling losing investments to generate losses that offset gains—to minimize taxes. AI analysis reveals that this creates systematic advantage for those with diversified portfolios while those with simple investments pay full rates on all gains.

Here’s how it works: An investor has $1 million in gains and $600,000 in losses across their portfolio. They sell the losing positions to “realize” the losses, offsetting $600,000 of gains. Net taxable gain: $400,000 instead of $1 million. They save approximately $120,000 in taxes (at 20% capital gains rate).

But the strategy gets more sophisticated. Investors sell losing positions, then immediately buy similar (but not identical) investments, maintaining market exposure while capturing tax losses. They carry forward excess losses to future years. They donate appreciated assets to charity, taking deductions at full market value while avoiding capital gains. They hold until death, when step-up basis eliminates gains entirely.

AI analysis shows that wealthy investors with sophisticated advice reduce their effective tax rates on investment gains by 30-50% through tax loss harvesting and related strategies. Meanwhile, typical investors with simple portfolios pay full rates on all gains because they don’t have losses to harvest or don’t know the strategies.

This isn’t just about knowledge—it requires diversified portfolios large enough to have offsetting positions, and it requires constant monitoring and rebalancing that’s impractical without professional management. The advantage is systematic and scales with wealth.

One estimate: tax loss harvesting and related investment tax strategies reduce federal revenue by approximately $20-40 billion annually, with benefits accruing almost entirely to high-net-worth individuals who can afford sophisticated portfolio management.

The Retirement Account Arbitrage

Retirement accounts offer tax advantages meant to encourage saving. AI analysis reveals that wealthy individuals use these accounts very differently than typical workers, converting them into tax-advantaged wealth transfer vehicles rather than retirement savings.

Here’s the pattern: Typical 401(k) accounts have balances of $50,000-200,000. But AI analysis of IRS data reveals thousands of IRA accounts with balances exceeding $5 million, hundreds exceeding $25 million, and dozens exceeding $100 million.

How? High-income individuals contribute pre-IPO stock or other assets valued very low to self-directed IRAs. The assets then appreciate enormously inside the tax-advantaged account. A $2,000 investment in pre-IPO stock becomes worth $20 million—all growing tax-free inside the IRA.

This isn’t the policy intent. Retirement accounts were designed for typical workers to save from wages. AI analysis shows they’ve been converted into wealth accumulation vehicles for those who can access pre-IPO investments, founder’s stock, or other high-appreciation assets not available to typical workers.

Even worse: wealthy individuals use Roth conversions strategically—converting traditional IRA money to Roth during years when they have losses or low income, paying minimal tax on the conversion, then enjoying tax-free growth and distributions forever.

AI has also revealed strategies like “backdoor Roth IRAs” that allow high earners to circumvent income limits on Roth contributions. These strategies are technically legal but clearly contradict the policy intent of income limits.

One estimate: if retirement accounts were limited to their stated purpose (retirement savings for typical workers) rather than being wealth accumulation vehicles, federal revenue would increase by approximately $15-30 billion annually from high earners who currently use these accounts beyond their intended scope.

The Estate Tax That Doesn’t Tax Estates

The estate tax is supposed to tax wealth transfers between generations. The current exemption is approximately $13 million per individual ($26 million per couple). AI analysis reveals that wealthy families use numerous strategies to transfer far more than exemptions suggest while paying minimal estate tax.

Here’s the avoidance toolkit AI identified:

Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs): Transfer assets to trusts, receive annuity payments back for several years, then remaining assets pass tax-free to heirs. If the assets appreciate faster than IRS assumed rate, the excess passes tax-free. AI analysis shows that billionaire families have transferred billions tax-free using GRATs.

Dynasty Trusts: Assets placed in trusts that can last for multiple generations (in some states, perpetually). The assets never trigger estate tax because they’re not owned by any individual—they’re in trusts permanently. AI analysis estimates approximately $1-2 trillion in assets held in dynasty trusts, permanently avoiding estate tax.

Valuation Discounts: Family businesses and real estate get appraised at “discounted” values when transferred (lack of marketability discounts, minority interest discounts). A business worth $50 million might be valued at $30 million for estate tax purposes. AI analysis shows these discounts average 25-40%, systematically undervaluing transferred assets.

Step-Up in Basis: At death, assets get “stepped up” to current value, eliminating all capital gains. Someone who bought stock for $1 million that’s now worth $100 million passes it at death with cost basis reset to $100 million—$99 million in gains are never taxed. AI analysis estimates this provision eliminates approximately $40-60 billion in annual capital gains taxes.

Charitable Remainder Trusts: Transfer appreciated assets to trusts that pay income for life, then pass remaining assets to charity. The donor gets income, avoids capital gains tax, gets an immediate charitable deduction, and reduces estate. AI analysis shows these are used primarily by wealthy individuals to eliminate capital gains while maintaining income.

The cumulative effect: AI analysis of ultra-wealthy families shows effective estate tax rates of 2-6% on total wealth transferred, compared to the 40% statutory rate. The exemption eliminates taxes for most estates, and the avoidance strategies eliminate most taxes for estates above the exemption.

One estimate: closing estate tax avoidance strategies would generate approximately $50-80 billion annually in additional revenue from the wealthiest families—suggesting that’s the current value of estate tax complexity advantage.

The Alternative Minimum Tax That’s Not Minimum

The Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) was created to ensure wealthy taxpayers pay at least some minimum tax regardless of deductions. AI analysis reveals that AMT hits upper-middle-class taxpayers more than wealthy ones, and that wealthy taxpayers have largely learned to avoid it through sophisticated structuring.

Here’s what AI discovered: AMT was designed to catch wealthy taxpayers using excessive deductions. But it doesn’t adjust for inflation, so over time it began affecting people it was never meant to target. Meanwhile, truly wealthy taxpayers structure finances to avoid AMT triggers.

AI analysis shows that taxpayers earning $200,000-1,000,000 are most likely to pay AMT—these are professionals and business owners who have some deductions but not enough wealth for sophisticated avoidance. Meanwhile, taxpayers earning over $10 million often structure to avoid AMT entirely through mechanisms like:

Timing income and deductions to minimize AMT years

Using tax-exempt bonds (exempt from both regular tax and AMT)

Converting ordinary income to capital gains (taxed more favorably under AMT)

International structures that avoid U.S. AMT entirely

The result: AMT functions as a tax on upper-middle-class success rather than a minimum tax on the wealthy. It adds enormous complexity (taxpayers must calculate taxes twice—regular and AMT—and pay the higher amount) while largely failing at its stated purpose.

One estimate: if AMT were redesigned to actually catch wealthy taxpayers avoiding taxation rather than hitting upper-middle class taxpayers, revenue would shift by approximately $10-20 billion annually from unintended to intended targets.

The Tax Expenditure Budget Concealment

Government spending happens two ways: direct expenditures and “tax expenditures” (revenue foregone through deductions, credits, and preferences). AI analysis reveals that tax expenditures are enormous—approximately $1.5-2.0 trillion annually—but receive far less scrutiny than direct spending.

Here’s the concealment: When Congress appropriates $50 billion for a program, it’s debated, scored, and scrutinized. When Congress creates a tax deduction worth $50 billion, it often passes with minimal analysis because it doesn’t appear as “spending.”

But tax expenditures are functionally equivalent to spending. A $10,000 deduction for mortgage interest is economically identical to the government sending you a check for your marginal tax rate times $10,000. It reduces revenue, benefits specific taxpayers, and costs the government money.

AI analysis of tax expenditures reveals enormous costs that are largely invisible:

Mortgage interest deduction: $50-70 billion annually

Employer-provided health insurance exclusion: $250-300 billion annually

Retirement account preferences: $150-200 billion annually

Capital gains preferential rate: $100-150 billion annually

State and local tax deduction: $20-30 billion annually

Charitable contribution deduction: $50-70 billion annually

These dwarf most direct spending programs, yet receive far less scrutiny. AI analysis also shows that tax expenditures disproportionately benefit high-income taxpayers who itemize deductions and have sophisticated tax planning.

Even worse: AI has revealed that tax expenditures often work at cross-purposes with direct spending. We spend billions on affordable housing programs while spending far more on mortgage interest deductions that primarily benefit high-income homeowners and inflate housing prices. We spend billions on health coverage expansion while spending far more on employer health insurance exclusions that benefit those with jobs at large companies.

One estimate: if tax expenditures were subject to the same scrutiny and regular reauthorization as direct spending, approximately $200-400 billion in inefficient tax preferences would be eliminated, with savings accruing both to deficit reduction and to rate reductions that would make the code simpler.

The Small Business Tax Fiction

Small business owners are supposedly the backbone of the economy, yet AI analysis reveals that “small business” tax preferences often benefit wealthy individuals structuring income to appear as business income rather than wages.

Here’s the gaming: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created a 20% deduction for “qualified business income” (QBI)—a massive tax break for pass-through businesses (partnerships, S-corps, sole proprietorships). The stated purpose was helping small businesses compete.

But AI analysis shows that approximately 60-70% of QBI deduction benefits go to taxpayers earning over $200,000, with roughly 50% going to the top 5% of earners. Wealthy individuals structure to maximize business income eligible for the deduction, while typical small business owners often don’t qualify because income limits phase out the deduction for service businesses.

Even worse: AI has revealed systematic reclassification of wages as business income to capture the deduction. Professionals who were W-2 employees become independent contractors or single-member LLCs, converting wages to business income. The work is identical, but the tax treatment is dramatically different.

The pattern extends to other “small business” preferences. Equipment expensing, home office deductions, and various credits designed for small businesses are often captured by high earners structuring to appear as small businesses while maintaining corporate jobs or professional practices.

One estimate: if small business tax preferences were limited to genuinely small businesses (perhaps defined by total income or number of employees) rather than being available to high earners structuring income, approximately $30-50 billion annually would shift from tax breaks for wealthy individuals to either rate reductions for actual small businesses or deficit reduction.

The International Tax Arbitrage

U.S. companies with international operations can shift profits between jurisdictions through transfer pricing and corporate structures. AI analysis reveals systematic profit shifting that reduces U.S. tax revenue by approximately $100-200 billion annually.

Here’s how it works: A U.S. pharmaceutical company develops a drug. It transfers the intellectual property to a subsidiary in Ireland (12.5% corporate tax) or Cayman Islands (0% tax). The U.S. operations then pay the foreign subsidiary large royalties for using the IP, shifting profits out of the U.S. (where they’d be taxed at 21%) to low-tax jurisdictions.

AI analysis of corporate structures shows this pattern repeatedly:

Technology companies with most profits in Ireland or Netherlands despite most customers in U.S.

Pharmaceutical companies with IP in tax havens despite R&D in the U.S.

Manufacturing companies with profits in low-tax jurisdictions despite production elsewhere

Financial services companies with profits in jurisdictions that don’t tax financial services

The structures are legal—companies use transfer pricing rules, cost-sharing agreements, and treaty shopping to shift profits. But AI analysis shows the results are often absurd: companies reporting minimal profits in the U.S. where they have thousands of employees and most customers, while showing enormous profits in tax havens with minimal operations.

Even worse: AI has revealed that the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was supposed to reduce international profit shifting, has been largely circumvented. Companies adjusted their structures, and profit shifting continues at similar or higher levels than before reform.

One comprehensive analysis: if U.S. companies paid taxes on profits based on where economic activity actually occurs (employees, customers, R&D) rather than where IP is legally held, U.S. tax revenue would increase by approximately $100-200 billion annually. That’s the value of international tax arbitrage to sophisticated multinationals.

The Tax Preparer Exploitation of the Poor

Tax preparation services target low-income workers claiming EITC and other refundable credits with “refund anticipation loans” and excessive fees. AI analysis reveals systematic extraction from those least able to afford it.

Here’s the exploitation: Low-income workers with EITC credits might be entitled to $3,000-6,000 refunds. Tax preparation chains offer “instant refunds”—loans of 80-90% of the expected refund, available immediately. The loan gets repaid when the actual refund arrives in 2-3 weeks.

AI analysis shows the implicit interest rates are astronomical. A $3,000 loan for 2 weeks at $150 fee represents an effective APR of 260%. Add preparation fees of $200-400, and total costs can consume 15-25% of the refund. Low-income workers pay hundreds of dollars for preparation services that are available free (if they knew where to look) plus usurious interest rates for loans they need only because refunds don’t arrive instantly.

Even worse: AI has revealed that tax preparation companies lobby to maintain EITC complexity and against IRS modernization that would speed refunds, specifically because complexity and delays generate their business model. They profit from confusion and inconvenience.

AI analysis also shows racial and geographic targeting. Tax preparation chains cluster in low-income neighborhoods and heavily market to minority communities. The implicit fees and interest rates are carefully structured to stay just below thresholds that would trigger lending regulations.

One estimate: if tax preparation were simplified and refunds were processed faster (both technically feasible), low-income workers would save approximately $2-4 billion annually in unnecessary preparation fees and loan interest—money that’s currently extracted by an industry profiting from complexity and delay.

The Tax Software Dark Patterns

Tax software companies use “dark patterns”—deliberately confusing interfaces designed to make users pay for features that should be free. AI analysis of user flows reveals systematic manipulation that extracts billions in unnecessary payments.

Here’s the manipulation: Companies advertise “free” tax filing, but the free versions are deliberately hidden or restricted. Users who qualify for free filing are routed to paid versions through confusing interfaces. Upsells appear at every step—audit defense, state filing (often legally required to be free), refund advances, credit monitoring—all presented as necessary or strongly recommended.

AI analysis of tax software interfaces shows:

Free file options require navigating 5-8 pages to find

Paid options are prominently displayed on landing pages

Interface defaults assume users want paid options

Questions about income and deductions trigger recommendations for paid upgrades

Users who qualify for free filing often end up paying because the free option was never clearly offered

Even worse: AI has revealed that software companies track users who abandon the free filing search, then target them with ads for paid filing. They deliberately make free filing frustrating enough that many users give up and pay rather than continue searching.

One particularly egregious pattern: some companies create multiple “free” versions with different eligibility criteria, ensuring users try one that doesn’t work for them, then offer paid versions as the “solution.”

One estimate: if tax software companies were required to clearly offer free filing to all eligible users and prohibited from using dark patterns to steer users to paid options, approximately $3-5 billion in unnecessary tax preparation fees would remain with taxpayers rather than flowing to software companies.

The Tax Gap Concealment

The “tax gap”—the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid—is approximately $600-700 billion annually. AI analysis reveals that this gap is not evenly distributed; it’s heavily concentrated among high-income taxpayers with complex returns and business income that’s easy to underreport.

Here’s what AI discovered: Wage income (W-2) has a compliance rate of approximately 99%—employers report it, taxes are withheld, there’s minimal opportunity to underreport. But business income has compliance rates around 40-60%—businesses can underreport revenue, overstate expenses, and manipulate characterization.

AI analysis shows that business income underreporting accounts for approximately $300-400 billion of the tax gap annually. Most of this comes from pass-through businesses and sole proprietorships where income is self-reported without third-party verification.

Even more specifically: AI has revealed patterns suggesting systematic underreporting by certain business types—cash-heavy businesses (restaurants, personal services), professional services, and rental properties show compliance rates far below wage income.

But here’s the concealment: IRS focuses enforcement on easy cases (EITC, simple returns) rather than complex business income underreporting because complex audits are expensive and difficult. This allows the largest portion of the tax gap to persist largely unchallenged.

One estimate: if IRS invested $10-15 billion annually in enhanced enforcement focused on business income underreporting (hiring specialized agents, using AI detection tools, requiring third-party reporting of business payments), it could recover $80-120 billion annually in taxes currently going unpaid—an 6x to 8x return on investment.

What Happens Next

The tax code has evolved over decades into a system that serves complexity rather than policy goals. Each interest group gets preferences. Each industry gets carve-outs. Each profession gets special treatment. The result is 75,000+ pages of code, regulations, and guidance that no single person fully understands.

AI is revealing the cumulative impact of this complexity: those who can afford sophisticated advice pay far less than those who cannot. The stated progressive structure is largely fiction. Complexity creates opportunities for avoidance that scale with wealth and sophistication. And the system maintains itself through an entire industry profiting from navigating complexity that shouldn’t exist.

Reform faces enormous resistance. The tax preparation industry will lobby against simplification. High-income taxpayers benefiting from complexity will fund opposition to reforms that increase their effective rates. Industries with special preferences will defend them individually while no one defends the collective interest in simplicity.

But pressure is building. AI can now analyze millions of returns and make the patterns undeniable. Voters can see that effective rates don’t match stated policy. Small businesses can document that they’re disadvantaged relative to sophisticated competitors. The complexity advantage is becoming too obvious to defend.

Final Thoughts

The awakening in taxation isn’t about whether taxes should exist or what rates should be—those are legitimate policy debates where reasonable people disagree. It’s about revealing that the system we’ve built systematically advantages those with resources to navigate complexity while disadvantaging those without.

AI makes visible what was always true but impossible to quantify: statutory rates don’t predict actual payments, complexity creates advantages that scale with wealth, enforcement targets those least able to avoid rather than those most likely to underpay, and an entire industry profits from maintaining complexity that serves no policy purpose.

We can do better. Many countries achieve similar revenue with far simpler systems. Return-free filing, fewer deductions, uniform treatment of income, and consistent enforcement would dramatically reduce compliance costs while maintaining revenue and probably improving fairness.

The choice isn’t between taxes and no taxes—it’s between a system designed for fairness and simplicity and one that evolved to advantage those who can afford to game it. The complexity advantage is now visible. The question is whether we’ll choose to eliminate it.

In our next column: Homelessness Services—The Perpetual Crisis Industry.

Related Articles:

ProPublica – The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

Government Accountability Office – Tax Gap: IRS Could Do More to Promote Compliance

National Bureau of Economic Research – Tax Evasion at the Top of the Income Distribution