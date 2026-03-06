By Futurist Thomas Frey

The Call That Never Comes

It’s 11:47 PM on a Friday night. Your 17-year-old son is out with friends. Your phone rings. Unknown number. Your heart stops.

Every parent knows this fear. The late-night call. The police officer on the other end. “There’s been an accident.”

In 2023, over 40,000 Americans died in traffic accidents. That’s 110 people every single day. It’s the leading cause of death for Americans aged 5-29. More than drugs. More than suicide. More than disease.

Every one of those deaths destroyed a family. Parents. Siblings. Children. Friends. Entire communities shattered by one moment of inattention, one patch of ice, one drunk driver, one mechanical failure.

By 2045, that fear largely disappears. The late-night call doesn’t come anymore. Your teenager drives—or rather, rides—in a vehicle that’s statistically safer than your living room.

Traffic deaths won’t drop to zero. There will still be occasional technical failures, edge cases the AI didn’t anticipate, residual human-driven vehicles causing crashes. But 95% of the carnage ends.

40,000 deaths become 2,000. 110 people dying daily becomes 5-6. A leading cause of death becomes a statistical rarity.

This is the most unambiguously good thing autonomous vehicles do. They save lives on a scale we can barely comprehend.

The Current Carnage

Let’s sit with the reality of traffic deaths for a moment because we’ve normalized something horrifying.

40,000 Americans die in car crashes annually. That’s a full football stadium. Every year. Just gone.

Globally? 1.35 million deaths. That’s a major city wiped out annually.

But death is just the beginning. For every traffic death, there are dozens of serious injuries:

2.4 million Americans injured seriously enough to need medical care annually

4.5 million injured badly enough to need emergency room treatment

Hundreds of thousands with permanent disabilities

Traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, amputations, chronic pain

The economic cost: $340 billion annually in the US alone. Medical care, lost productivity, property damage, legal costs, insurance costs.

But the real cost isn’t economic. It’s human. It’s the 16-year-old who never makes it to prom. The young parent who never sees their kids grow up. The grandmother killed on her way to church. The productive years lost. The potential erased.

We’ve accepted this as the price of mobility. It isn’t. It’s the price of human-driven mobility. And that price is about to drop by 90%.

Why AVs Are So Much Safer

The statistics are overwhelming: human error causes 94% of crashes.

We drive distracted—texting, eating, adjusting the radio, thinking about work. We drive impaired—drunk, drowsy, on medication. We misjudge speed and distance. We don’t see the pedestrian. We overcorrect. We panic.

Autonomous vehicles don’t do any of this.

AVs never get distracted. They’re always watching the road, monitoring all sensors simultaneously, tracking every vehicle and pedestrian in range.

AVs never get impaired. No drunk driving. No drowsy driving. No drugged driving. The concept becomes obsolete.

AVs don’t misjudge. Their spatial awareness and physics calculations are precise. They know exactly how fast they’re going, how long it takes to stop, whether the gap is large enough.

AVs see better. They have 360-degree sensor coverage. They see in the dark. They see through fog and rain better than human eyes. They detect pedestrians and cyclists humans miss.

AVs react faster. Human reaction time: 1-2 seconds. AV reaction time: milliseconds. In the time it takes a human to register danger and start braking, an AV has already executed evasive action.

The result: accident rates drop by 90-95% once AVs dominate the roads.

But here’s the thing—the transition period is dangerous.

The most dangerous transition: humans and autonomous vehicles sharing roads—unpredictable drivers, defensive algorithms, and a turbulent decade before safety finally prevails.



The Dangerous Middle Years (2030-2045)

The most dangerous time is when human drivers and AVs share roads. Humans are unpredictable. AVs have to account for human stupidity.

A human driver might:

Suddenly change lanes without signaling

Run a red light

Drive the wrong way on a one-way street

Pull out in front of oncoming traffic

Make illegal U-turns

Drive aggressively, brake-checking other vehicles

AVs must compensate for all of this while driving defensively enough to avoid crashes but not so timidly that they disrupt traffic flow.

During the 2030s, we’ll see accidents where:

Human drivers crash into AVs (because humans make errors)

AVs crash into human drivers (because AVs can’t perfectly predict human stupidity)

Human drivers become less attentive (assuming AVs will handle safety)

Despite this, accident rates will drop steadily:

2030: 20% reduction (AVs starting to penetrate urban markets)

2035: 50% reduction (AVs common in cities, spreading to suburbs)

2040: 75% reduction (AVs dominant, human drivers becoming rare)

2045: 90%+ reduction (human driving mostly eliminated)

But the mixed-traffic period creates new dangers. Some researchers worry that the 2032-2038 period might actually see accident rates plateau or even increase slightly as human drivers become complacent and overly reliant on AVs watching out for them.

The Medical System Transformation

Emergency rooms are about to change dramatically.

Currently, trauma from vehicle accidents is a huge portion of ER workload. Trauma surgeons train extensively on vehicle crash injuries. Emergency medical services are optimized around crash response.

When accident rates drop 90%, all of this changes:

Trauma surgeons face reduced demand. Not eliminated—other traumas still happen—but vehicle crashes are a major source of severe trauma cases. Medical schools adjust training. Some trauma positions aren’t replaced when surgeons retire.

Emergency rooms see 90% fewer crash victims. This frees up capacity for other emergencies but also reduces revenue for hospitals that depend on trauma care.

EMTs respond to fewer crashes. Emergency services restructure. Some ambulances are reassigned to other medical emergencies. Some EMT positions are eliminated through attrition.

Hospital trauma units downsize. The infrastructure built to handle crash victims becomes excessive. Some trauma centers close or consolidate.

This is mostly positive—doctors treating fewer catastrophic injuries is good. But it’s disruptive for medical professionals whose careers were built around trauma care.

And there’s one genuinely problematic consequence: the organ donation crisis.

The Organ Donation Catastrophe

Here’s something nobody saw coming: roughly 50% of organ donors are traffic accident victims.

When a young, healthy person dies suddenly in a crash, their organs are often suitable for donation. Families in grief sometimes find meaning in helping others through donation. Thousands of lives are saved each year by organs from crash victims.

When traffic deaths drop 90%, organ donation supply collapses.

Waiting lists for kidneys, hearts, livers, lungs—all already too long—get dramatically worse. People who could have been saved with transplants die waiting.

This creates enormous pressure for alternative organ sources:

Opt-out donation systems where everyone is a donor unless they explicitly refuse

where everyone is a donor unless they explicitly refuse 3D-printed organs grown from patients’ own cells

grown from patients’ own cells Xenotransplantation using genetically modified pig organs

using genetically modified pig organs Artificial organs that don’t require donors

Medical research into these alternatives accelerates dramatically in the 2030s. The organ shortage crisis forces breakthroughs that might otherwise have taken decades.

By 2045, we’ve largely solved organ donation through technology. But the 2030s are brutal—thousands die on waiting lists while alternatives are still being developed.

The Insurance Industry Collapse

Auto insurance is a $300+ billion annual industry. It exists because human drivers cause accidents requiring massive payouts.

When human driving becomes rare, personal auto insurance nearly disappears.

The shift:

Currently: You buy insurance because you might cause an accident

Future: The AV fleet operator or manufacturer carries liability insurance because their vehicles might malfunction

Individual drivers don’t need insurance because they’re not driving. Liability shifts from individuals to corporations.

This means:

300,000+ insurance jobs (agents, adjusters, underwriters) largely disappear

Insurance companies shrink dramatically or exit auto insurance entirely

Premiums for remaining human drivers skyrocket (they’re now the high-risk group)

State mandatory insurance laws become obsolete

Some insurers adapt by insuring AV fleets and manufacturers. Most downsize drastically. Workers lose jobs. The industry consolidates.

For consumers, this is great—car ownership costs drop significantly without insurance premiums. For insurance workers, it’s devastating job loss.

As autonomous driving slashes accidents, the massive personal injury and traffic court industry shrinks, shifting liability from drivers to manufacturers.



The Legal System Transformation

Personal injury law built around traffic accidents is a $50+ billion industry. When accidents drop 90%, litigation collapses.

Current model:

Driver causes accident

Victim sues driver (and their insurance)

Lawyers take 30-40% of settlement

Thousands of law firms specialize in auto accident cases

Future model:

AV malfunctions and causes rare accident

Victim sues manufacturer

Product liability case, not driver negligence

Fewer cases, much higher stakes, different expertise needed

Lawyers specializing in auto accident personal injury lose their business model. Some pivot to product liability. Many leave the field.

This isn’t just plaintiff lawyers. Defense lawyers, insurance adjusters, expert witnesses—the entire ecosystem built around auto accident litigation shrinks by 90%.

Traffic courts disappear almost entirely. No speeding tickets. No DUI cases. No running red lights. No reckless driving. What’s left becomes small claims or specialized commercial vehicle enforcement.

Judges, clerks, prosecutors, public defenders who handled traffic cases need new assignments or new jobs.

The Cultural Shift

Beyond the practical changes, there’s a profound cultural transformation.

Traffic death stops being “normal.”

Right now, we accept traffic deaths as an unavoidable price of modern life. It’s tragic but expected. Happens to other people. We get numb to it.

When deaths drop 90%, each remaining death becomes scandalous. News coverage is intense. Investigations are thorough. Public demands explanations.

We go from “traffic deaths are inevitable” to “traffic deaths are unacceptable failures.”

Fear disappears.

Parents stop worrying about teenage drivers. The anxiety of letting your 16-year-old drive alone at night—gone. The fear of drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve—gone. The concern about drowsy driving on long trips—gone.

Road trips become genuinely relaxing instead of requiring constant vigilance.

Drinking culture changes.

The concept of “designated driver” becomes obsolete. Everyone can drink because nobody’s driving. Bars don’t worry about people driving drunk. DUI laws become irrelevant.

This sounds trivial but it’s a major social change. So much of social drinking culture is structured around “how do we get home safely?” That question disappears.

Risk tolerance shifts.

When we’ve eliminated 40,000 preventable deaths annually through technology, we start asking: what other preventable deaths should we eliminate?

Guns kill 45,000 annually. Why accept that when we fixed traffic deaths? Preventable medical errors kill 100,000+. Why tolerate that?

Traffic safety becomes a comparison point for other risks. “We made cars safe. Why can’t we make X safe?”

This shifts the entire conversation about acceptable risk in society.

The Unexpected Beneficiaries

Pedestrians and cyclists: AVs see them better than human drivers do. Pedestrian deaths drop even faster than vehicle occupant deaths—possibly 95%+ reduction.

Cities become dramatically safer for walking and biking. Parents let kids bike to school again. Elderly people walk without fear of being hit by distracted drivers.

First responders: EMTs, firefighters, police see fewer horrific crash scenes. PTSD rates among first responders drop. The psychological toll of responding to fatal crashes—especially those involving children—is eliminated.

Young men: The leading cause of death for males aged 15-29 disappears. Life expectancy increases. Families are spared devastating losses.

Everyone: The ambient anxiety of driving—the constant awareness that one mistake could kill you or someone else—goes away. We don’t realize how much stress driving creates until it’s gone.

Autonomous vehicles cut traffic deaths by 95% by 2045—transforming safety, healthcare, insurance, and public expectations forever.



The Transition Timeline

2028-2033: 20% reduction in deaths (from 40,000 to 32,000 annually)

Early AV adoption in cities

Rideshare companies deploy AVs

Accident rates drop noticeably

Medical system begins adapting

2033-2038: 60% reduction (from 40,000 to 16,000 annually)

AVs become common in urban and suburban areas

Insurance industry disruption accelerates

Organ donation crisis becomes acute

Traffic courts start closing

2038-2045: 90% reduction (from 40,000 to 4,000 annually)

Human driving becomes rare

Traffic death becomes shocking news event

Medical trauma care restructures

Insurance and legal industries complete transformation

2045+: 95% reduction maintained (2,000 deaths annually)

Remaining deaths mostly technical failures or edge cases

Cultural memory of traffic death fades

New generation can’t imagine 40,000 annual deaths

Safety standards demand perfection

The Price of Perfection

Here’s the paradox: as deaths approach zero, tolerance for any death approaches zero as well.

When 40,000 people died annually, one more death was a rounding error. When 2,000 die annually, each death is a major incident requiring investigation.

Manufacturers face enormous pressure. One AV death becomes a scandal. Recalls. Lawsuits. Media firestorms. The standard becomes perfection.

This is probably unrealistic. Technical systems fail. Edge cases occur. Zero deaths might be impossible.

But the public demands it anyway. We’ve eliminated 95% of the problem, why can’t we eliminate the last 5%?

This creates a philosophical problem: is it better to have 40,000 deaths from human error that we’ve accepted as “normal,” or 2,000 deaths from technical failures that we consider unacceptable?

Rationally, 2,000 is obviously better. Emotionally, holding corporations responsible feels different than accepting human error.

This tension never fully resolves.

Winners and Losers

Winners:

Everyone (fewer deaths and injuries)

Pedestrians and cyclists (much safer)

First responders (less trauma)

Families (less grief)

Society (40,000 lives saved annually)

Losers:

Trauma surgeons (reduced demand)

Organ recipients (fewer donors)

Auto insurers (business model collapses)

Personal injury lawyers (cases disappear)

Some medical equipment makers (less trauma care)

The net benefit is overwhelmingly positive. 40,000 lives saved annually is worth all the disruption.

But for people whose careers were built around traffic accidents—treating them, investigating them, litigating them, insuring against them—it’s the end of an era.

Next column: when traffic death ends and freedom expands, how does daily life actually change?

