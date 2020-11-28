ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) empowered fighting robots will soon transform combat, a military expert has warned.

General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s Chief of Defence last week suggested the British Army may one day fill its ranks with “robot soldiers”. This may seem like a daunting prospect, and one that will never come to fruition – but a military expert has now predicted such highly-intelligent military robots are actually a mere 15 years away from “changing the face” of warfare.

The high-tech machines will employ cutting-edge AI to inform strategy concerning the “layout of the land and possible threats” in real-time, Charles Glar has revealed.

Devices like these will definitely change the landscape of modern combat

Mr Glar, an expert in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, believes the US military is on course to create these “deadly and highly effective” machines by 2035 if current spending rates of more than £4 billion a year continue.

But the AI expert, who has helped develop spying robots and worked at America’s highly-controversial Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), said the robots will not be humanoid creations resembling hollywood creation The Terminator – at least for now.

Mr Glar, owner of AI firm CYBUR, said: “These robots are most likely going to be terrain focused and not like a drone.

Via Express.com