Dirty solar panels reduce global solar energy output as much as 5 per cent, but a start-up in Israel has tested drone delivery of a new autonomous robot to clean rooftop arrays

In an article published by New Scientist, a new solar panel cleaning robot has been introduced that can be deployed and retrieved by a drone. According to a statement by Dr. Aaron Bestick, the CEO of the company behind the technology, “The robot is designed to work in off-grid locations and can be deployed by a small drone, making it easy to clean solar panels in remote or hard-to-reach locations.” The robot, developed by U.S. startup Aerial Power, is equipped with brushes and nozzles that use water and detergent to clean solar panels. The drone drops off the robot at the site, and the robot cleans the solar panels before returning to the same location to be retrieved by the drone.

Dr. Bestick further explained, “The system is fully automated, meaning that it can be programmed to clean the panels on a regular schedule or as needed. This ensures that the solar panels are always operating at peak efficiency, which can result in significant cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.” The technology has potential applications for remote solar farms, disaster relief efforts, and military operations. The company plans to continue developing the technology to make it even more efficient and cost-effective.