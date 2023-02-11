This treatment significantly reduced wrinkles in mice.

According to a recent press release by Life Extension Advocacy Foundation (LEAF), a team of scientists from Insilico Medicine and Wize Pharma have discovered a new way to help aging cells produce collagen, a key protein that provides structure and support to the skin, bones, and other tissues.

“Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and youthfulness of our body, but its production declines with age, leading to a range of age-related issues,” said Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine. “Our team has identified a novel approach to enhance collagen synthesis in aging cells, which could have significant implications for the field of regenerative medicine.”

The researchers used an artificial intelligence (AI) system called GENTRL to design small molecules that can activate a specific pathway in the cells called the TGF-β signaling pathway, which is known to stimulate collagen production. They then tested these molecules on human skin fibroblasts and found that they could boost collagen synthesis by up to 300%.

“This is a promising step towards developing effective treatments for age-related conditions that involve collagen depletion, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and skin aging,” said Dr. Naftali Shteinberg, CEO of Wize Pharma.

The findings of this study have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Cell and are expected to pave the way for further research and development in the field of anti-aging and regenerative medicine.