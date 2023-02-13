Utilization of the injectable nanofiber-hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells

Dr. Paul Kempen, a researcher in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic, has commented on a recent study showing the potential of a hydrogel in treating a severe complication of Crohn’s disease.

According to the report from Technology Networks, “a hydrogel has shown success in treating a severe complication of Crohn’s disease in an animal model.” The study, published in the journal Biomaterials, was conducted by a team of researchers at Duke University.

The hydrogel, which is designed to release drugs slowly over time, was tested on mice with a severe form of Crohn’s disease known as colitis. The researchers found that the hydrogel reduced inflammation and promoted healing in the animals’ intestines.

Dr. Kempen, who was not involved in the study, commented on the potential of the hydrogel for treating Crohn’s disease in humans. “This study is an important step forward in developing a targeted drug delivery system for the treatment of Crohn’s disease,” he said. “The ability to release drugs slowly over time could improve the effectiveness of current treatments and reduce side effects.”

The researchers plan to continue studying the hydrogel in animal models and hope to eventually move to clinical trials in humans.