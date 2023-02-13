Scientists grow artificial skin into the shape of a human hand in major scientific breakthrough

According to an article in The Sun, scientists have developed artificial skin that can be shaped like a human hand. This breakthrough in skin engineering could have significant implications for the development of prosthetic limbs and skin grafts.

The team of researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York used 3D printing to create a mold of a human hand, which was then used to shape the artificial skin. The skin was made from a material called elastomer, which has properties similar to human skin.

The researchers found that the artificial skin was able to sense pressure and temperature changes, much like real skin. This is because the skin was made with sensors that can detect changes in pressure and temperature.

Dr. Pankaj Karande, a lead researcher on the project, commented on the potential of this technology for prosthetic limbs. “It’s a complete game-changer,” he said. “The goal is to create something that is as close to human skin as possible.”

The next step for the researchers is to refine the technology and make the artificial skin even more lifelike. They hope to eventually be able to create skin grafts that are tailored to individual patients, which could significantly improve the success of skin transplant procedures.